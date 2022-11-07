High school football: Cashton run defense shutting down some of the best

CASHTON — The Black Hawk/Warren football team was averaging 342.4 rushing yards a game entering last Friday’s WIAA Division 7 quarterfinal game against Cashton.

The Eagles (11-0) held them to just 140 for the whole game…and negative two yards in the second half of a 28-14 victory.

“We made some adjustments in that second half and I just thought our guys did a great job talking through it,” coach Jered Hemmersbach said. “We tried to make them one dimensional and I think in the fourth quarter we did that.”

The defense of Cashton allows an average of 6.6 points per game with nine defensive touchdowns. For the Eagles, it all starts with the running defense.

The Eagles have allowed an average of just 73.4 rushing yards per game and held rival Bangor — with conference-leading running back Tanner Jones — to 2.7 yards per carry.

Junior linebacker Brett Hemmersbach had eight tackles, including four for a loss against Black Hawk/Warren. The key for Hemmersbach and the Eagles defense was getting eyes into the backfield to keep eyes on a plethora of potential Black Hawk rushers — three of which ran for over 1,000 yards this season.

Sometimes, the best defense is offense. Time of possession was key in their wins over both Bangor and Black Hawk/Warren with running back Colin O’Neil leading the Eagles with 1,549 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. Overall, the offense averages 267.3 rushing yards and 48.4 points per game.

In the semifinals, the Eagles will have to contend with a more balanced attack. The second-seeded Shiocton (10-2) averages 134 passing yards and 124 rushing yards a game.

Cashton will likely have to rely on their pass defense, which has 24 interceptions and has kept opponents to 50.8 passing yards per game.

The Eagles and Shiocton will meet at Marshfield High School at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the state championship game in Madison.