High school football commentary: West Salem's first step a big one

WEST SALEM — It was a pivotal moment, as important in real time as it appears in hindsight.

The Tomah High School football team had just put together a touchdown drive that cut its deficit in half early in the fourth quarter of a game against West Salem on Friday.

The Panthers, trying to win for the first time in more than two full years, were vulnerable. They hadn't won a game since a 21-6 victory over Sparta on Sept. 18, 2018 — more than two full years ago.

That kind of thing can live in the heads of both players and coaches, but especially players.

Not many of the players on the field Friday night played against the Spartans in 2018, but plenty went through nine losses last season and another to kick off this one. The margin of defeat on those games didn't matter. West Salem wasn't a typical winless team and knew it.

But making something happen on the field to win isn't easy when those losses can pop up in thought so quickly the second something goes wrong. Coaches like to talk about learning from adversity, and this moment was the Panthers' chance to show that it could.

And with a sophomore quarterback leading the charge during his first start, they did.