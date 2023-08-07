When a new football season began a year ago, there were a few things people expected to see happen.

Aquinas High School had won a WIAA Division 5 state championship the previous fall and had a load of talent back to make a run at a second title.

West Salem had umpteen talented seniors and should be able to challenge the Blugolds for the Coulee Conference title.

Cashton still had players who had won 16 of 20 previous games and had a chance to build on a Division 7 state semifinal appearance from 2021.

Onalaska, everyone, knew could be good. So could Bangor.

But no one could have predicted all five of those teams — and Prairie du Chien joining them — in the semifinal round the second weekend of November.

It was an exciting and successful season with the Blugolds winning a second straight title, and West Salem making the trip to Camp Randall after an amazing performance in a semifinal win over Onalaska and placing second in Division 3.

The Eagles just missed out on Madison with a two-point semifinal loss, and the Cardinals showed they weren’t ready to take a step back with another strong postseason run. Prairie du Chien came back from an 0-2 start to join Aquinas in the Division 5 semifinals, where a 26-21 loss to Mayville ended its season.

Prognosticating November success in August isn’t easy in high school football, but we know some of the same teams appear set up for big seasons in 2023.

What’s a little easier is knowing which players to watch after establishing themselves last season — sometimes for longer — as such. We’ve taken the liberty to pick 10 of those players and tell you a little about what makes them worthy of your attention over the next few months.

There will certainly be more — there are more than 10 right now — after Wisconsin teams begin the season on Aug. 17, and the Tribune will document all of that success in the coming weeks.

Central linebacker Antoine Hardie, Cashton liniebacker Brett Hemmersbach, Onalaska running back Brady Kuhn and quarterback Adam Skifton, Logan quarterback and safety Johnny Leaver, De Soto receiver and defensive back Landon Pedretti, Holmen center Adam Schmitt, Prairie du Chien linebacker and tight end Blake Thiry, Aquinas lineman Shane Willenbring and Viroqua tight end Owen Zahm form a list that we start with as the second week of practice gets rolling.

Sparta quarterback Thomas Laufenberg returns after an injury cut short his junior season, and Prairie du Chien running back Ty Wagner is an explosive weapon out of the backfield. Laufenberg is as big of a running threat as a passing one, and Wagner scored six touchdowns in one game during a 1,209-yard junior season.

A trio of quarterbacks in Minnesota — La Crescent-Hokah’s AJ Donovan and Caledonia’s Lewis Doyle and Ethan Stendel — are capable of big things. Onalaska receiver Ethan Anderson could turn his connection with Skifton into some memorable plays, and lineman Sam Bossman is instrumental for offensive success there.

There are plenty of reasons to think the Onalaska Luther combo of quarterback Jackson Kendall and tight end Logan Bahr will be dangerous, and don’t forget how good Blair-Taylor running back Jackson Shramek is after rushing for nearly 1,300 yards and scoring 15 TDs as a junior.

The good thing is that all of these players — along with anyone else suiting up for a local team — have a chance to claim their spots among the area’s top performers by the end of the season.

We will start telling you more about all of these players and more in every print edition leading up to Aug. 17, which is when Central, Holmen, Bangor, Melrose-Mindoro, Viroqua and Cashton take part in the first night of scheduled games.