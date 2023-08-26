EAU CLAIRE — An football team's offense doesn't always need a bunch of big plays to thrive.

Sometimes a series of solid ones will do just fine.

Eau Claire Regis did just that on Saturday, using a pair of methodical drives to set the tone in a 35-6 nonconference win over Bloomer at Carson Park. The Ramblers started with drives of 14 and 16 plays ending in the end zone, taking up more than 12 minutes of the game with one Bloomer three and out in the middle.

Regis took a 29-0 lead into halftime before scoring on its second play of its first drive of the second half, starting the running clock. Bloomer (0-2) scored in the final quarter on a 20-yard touchdown run from Gabe Prince. The Blackhawks opened the season with a 56-14 loss to Somerset on Aug. 18.

“We’re just getting flat out outplayed. The kids are not executing," Bloomer coach John Post said. "We can’t play poorly and expect to do well. You’ve got to make plays when they’re there. You got to do what you’re coached to do and they’re not quite yet.”

The defending Division 7 state champion Ramblers (1-1) started the year with a 26-0 loss to Prescott in week one and coach Bryant Brenner was pleased with how his team bounced back from the rough initial outing. With the graduation of a large senior class from that title team, Brenner said those athletes at times made difficult things such as explosive plays easy.

“I think it took going through last week for us to grow and realize what type of team we are," Brenner said. "Right now we’re the type of team that needs to win doing what we did today – running the ball (with) three, four, five yard carries and playing great defense.”

Yardage for the Ramblers wasn't easy early against the Blackhawks but Regis methodically worked its way down the field on the first drive, covering 67 yards in 14 plays capped by Chase Kostka's 8-yard touchdown run on a sweep. Three quick plays gave the ball back to the Ramblers, but deep in their own territory after Bloomer's Collin Crane uncorked a 63-yard punt to pin Regis at its own eight. But once again the Ramblers worked down the field, this time going 92 yards in 16 plays ended with a 1-yard scoring plunge from Ian Andrews to push the lead 15-0 with 8:47 left to halftime.

Regis and Bloomer traded turnovers before Brayden Albee blocked a Crane attempted punt at his own goal line and Alex Ciulla pounced on the loose ball for a touchdown. Kostka added a 5-yard scoring run late in the first half to send the Ramblers into halftime in front 29-0.

Owen Weisenberger found Ciulla over the top of the Bloomer defense for a 56-yard touchdown at the 9:10 mark of the third for Regis' final touchdown of the game, extending the lead to 35-0 just shy of three minutes in.

Bloomer moved 82 yards on five plays for its touchdown in the fourth quarter. A 30-yard run from Connor Fossum and 26-yard pass from Crane to Zeke Strand set the Blackhawks up at the Regis 20 where Gabe Prince took a jet sweep around the right edge 20 yards to the end zone.

Kostka ran for 86 yards on 14 carries for the Ramblers, who ran for 253 yards as a team with 358 yards of total offense to put an early loss quickly in the rear view mirror.

“They responded well to hard coaching," Brenner said of his team. "We coached them hard this past week and they really responded well.”

Jackson Omar had 60 rushing yards on four carries, Prince added 40 on eight and Connor Fossum had a big run for the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks open the Heart O'North Conference season at home on Friday against defending league runner-up Saint Croix Falls. Moving forward Post said his team will need to start making plays when the opportunities arise if the team wants to play more competitive games.

“We’ll hopefully get through the tough parts," Post said. "We have no illusion we’re going to be juggernauts. But can play better than we showed the last two games.”

IN PHOTOS: Bloomer football faces Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23 Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis 8-26-23