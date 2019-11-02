GALESVILLE — Junior Luke Vance rushed for 290 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School football team to a 38-0 win over Aquinas in a WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff game on Friday.
Vance had touchdown runs of 31, 61 and 87 yards and carried 21 times as the Red Hawks (10-1) advanced to the quarterfinal round for the second time in four years. G-E-T hosts Prairie du Chien (10-1) this Friday with the winner moving on to the semifinals.
Vance’s 87-yard touchdown in the third quarter was particularly important after G-E-T stopped the Blugolds (7-4) on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Senior Bryce Burns (108 yards and two TDs), gained 12 yards on two carries after the defensive stop, and Vance took care of the rest.
Prairie du Chien 28,
Arcadia 14
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Dylan Coleman put Prairie du Chien on the board with a 43-yard pass to Mason Kramer in the second quarter, and the Blackhawks scored the last two touchdowns to win.
The Blackhawks (10-1) held Arcadia scoreless until the second half. Coleman and Kramer connected on an 8-yard pass in the third quarter, and Bradyn Saint extended the lead in the fourth with an 11-yard run. Traeton Saint finished the scoring with five minutes left in the game by scoring from 12 yards out.
Prairie du Chien recorded 219 offensive yards, thanks to a strong 156-passing yard performance from Coleman.
Nolan Niemierowicz led Arcadia with 106 rushing yards on 24 carries while Chase Patzner completed six passes for 34 yards.
Division 2
Hartford 26, Holmen 0
HARTFORD, Wis. — The Vikings only managed 24 total yards and missed out on a good scoring opportunity to have their 7-4 season ended by the top-seeded Orioles.
Hartford held Holmen to three first downs, and senior Jaedon Abraham led the Vikings, who fumbled five times and lost two of them, with 26 rushing yards.
Division 7
Bangor 28, Pepin/Alma 0
BANGOR — The Cardinals (11-0) posted their sixth straight shutout and eighth of the season in blanking the Eagles.
Bangor will play for the right to appear in the semifinals when they host Turtle Lake (8-3) on Friday.
The Cardinals recorded two interceptions in the third third quarter and capitalized on both to put the game away. Senior Carter Horstman finished one of those possessions with a 44-yard touchdown run, and sophomore Matthieu Oesterle finished the other with a 43-yarder, running through multiple arm tackles during the process.
Horstman rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and Oesterle added 93 yards and a score on 11 carries. Bangor finished with 358 yards on the ground, 204 of which came in the second half.
Turtle Lake 44, Blair-Taylor 6
BLAIR — The Wildcats’ season came to a close with an 8-3 record after a loss against Turtle Lake at home.
Matthew Brandenburg led the team in rushing with 34 yards on 12 carries. Cain Fremstad completed 9 of 28 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, but those performances didn’t do much to hurt Turtle Lake.
MSHSL SECTIONS
1AA championship
Caledonia 27, Chatfield 7
KASSON, Minn. — The Warriors punched their tickets to the state tournament for the sixth year in a row by beating the Gophers for a second time and running their winning streak to 65 games.
Caledonia (11-0) will meet Pipestone (7-3) in a quarterfinal game Friday in Rochester and scored in every quarter but the third. The Warriors beat the Arrows for state championships in 2015 and 2017 by a combined score of 97-6.
Quarterback Noah King got things started against the Gophers (8-3) with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Eli King in the first quarter. Ezra Dvorak extended the lead in the second quarter with a punt recovery, which was followed by an 18-yard pass from Noah King to Eli King to widen the gap. The Kings connected again in the fourth quarter, this time on a 29-yard pass, to finalize the scoring.
Noah King completed 16 of 28 passes for 171 yards with three TDs and no interceptions. Noah King also had 117 rushing yards on 16 carries,while Eli King had 12 catches for 167 yards and all three touchdowns.
1 9-Man championship
Grand Meadow 35,
Houston 0
AUSTIN, Minn. — The Hurricanes (7-4) were unable to score as they fell to Grand Meadow for the second time this season.
Grand Meadow jumped out to an early lead by scoring 21 points in the first quarter.
Houston finished with a total of 239 offensive yards compared to Grand Meadow’s 312. Wyatt Walters led Houston with 123 rushing yards on 23 carries, and Mikkel Shuttie completed 7 of 20 passes for 84 yards.