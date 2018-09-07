HOLMEN — Brett Holden pulled away from the pack and ran toward the darkness that covered the southeast corner of the football field at Empire Stadium.
As he was mobbed by his teammates, everyone standing on the Holmen High School sideline could breathe a little easier.
Holden’s 59-yard touchdown run set the tone for a strong second half as the Vikings won their second straight game by beating previously unbeaten West Salem 20-0 on Friday.
Holmen (2-2, 2-0) won a game that didn’t look like it would be completed when lights at the field were inoperative. Making matters worse, the Vikings lost another quarterback.
Three of the four banks of lights around the field worked for the second half, leaving Holden to run to the dark corner for his third-quarter touchdown.
“Didn’t see him, no” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of the run. “I just listened to the crowd.”
Junior Austin Dechant, Holmen’s backup quarterback to start the season, got up limping and remained in the sideline after a first-down run on his team’s first possession.
Sophomore Ryland Wall finished the game as Dechant watched while standing on crutches and putting no weight on his right foot.
Senior defensive lineman/tight end Tate Grass also missed the end of the game with an apparent right ankle injury.
Holden rushed for 148 yards and the touchdown while Kevin Koelbl added 74 on 12 carries.
West Salem (3-1, 1-1) had 87 total yards and gained just 16 on the ground. After allowing Central to come back and tie a game it led by three touchdowns last week, Holmen’s defense excelled throughout the night.
“We communicated well and did our jobs,” Holmen defensive lineman Jesse Fiers said. “We let (Central) back in the game (last week), and we weren’t going to let that happen again.
“We wanted (the Panthers) to know we were here to hit.”
Fiers set the tone by dropping Therrick Roberts for a 1-yard loss on the first snap of the game.
The Vikings dominated defensively and moved the ball consistently in the first half. The Panthers gained 21 total yards on 20 plays, gained two first downs and crossed the 50-yard line just once.
Five of West Salem’s 12 attempts at running the ball lost yards, and quarterback Joe Wopat completed four passes but none for more than 9 yards.
The Vikings could have had a bigger halftime lead but penalties slowed down drives, and Jonah Johnson left two field-goal attempts short.
His 39-yarder, however, gave Holmen its 3-0 lead. Koelbl later scored from the 7 in the second quarter for the 10-0 halftime lead.
“I liked their resilience,” Kowalski said of the Vikings. “I told the guys after the game that (West Salem) might be the most physical team we’ve played.
“We feel good after this one.”