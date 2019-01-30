The Black River Falls High School football program needs a coach, and that isn’t something that can be said very often.
Jim Bible decided just before Christmas that his 18th season of leading the Tigers would be his last, and that began an administrative search of a new coach for the third time since Sam Young stepped down after the 1971 season.
Warren Rosin (1972-2000) and Bible (2001-2018) have been the only two coaches needed since, but Bible’s decision means the Tigers will soon have their fourth coach since Young’s first season in 1949.
“Yeah, we’ve been very fortunate when it comes to football coaches here,” Black River Falls athletic director Jim Rufsholm said. “Jim was a very high-character coach in addition to what he brought to the football instruction.”
Bible is stepping away to concentrate more on his business of growing cranberries. The timing, he said was also right.
“With my twins (Ethan and Emma) graduating, and the change to a new conference, it felt right,” said Bible, whose teams posted a 108-76 record and won seven Coulee Conference championships. “When I started to help out (under Rosin), I still never thought I’d become the coach at Black River Falls.
“I’m grateful to have been given the chance to do it, especially for 18 years.”
Keeping the Tigers at or near the top of the Coulee has been difficult in recent years, though. Black River Falls last won the Coulee in 2012 and has a 4-25 record during the last three seasons.
The school has suffered a big enrollment drop and hasn’t had a junior varsity team the last three seasons. Bible hopes the next coach can continue to build numbers and help the program start an upward climb.
That is one of the biggest challenges to anyone coach football these days. It is a senior-dominant sport and one that is very difficult to consistently win when counting on younger players or having to use players who aren’t quite ready to be on the field.
Westby, which won the Coulee in 2018 and won two WIAA Division 5 playoff games, had 30 players listed for its second-round program against Elk Mound. Twenty-two of them were seniors.
“That’s the way it’s going, even more than it was years ago,” said Bible, who put his football numbers in recent years between 35 and 40 from the sophomore through senior class. “When you have small classes coming through, it’s hard.
“Back in ‘05 or ‘06, we had an enrollment of 690. Now we are around 500, but we’ve also been below that.”
Rufsholm has been part of the Black River Falls staff as an assistant football coach the last 21 years and served as activities director the last seven, but he is leaving after the school year, too. He said he will work with Bible in the cranberry business.
Bible coached the Tigers to the playoffs 12 times, and they qualified for the Division 4 semifinals in 2012. They also advanced to the Division 3 quarterfinals before losing a 28-27 heartbreaker to Lakeland in 2006.
But Bible also points out a 1999 playoff run that ended with a championship loss to Waunakee at Camp Randall Stadium. Bible was an assistant coach on Rosin’s staff that season, which he said stood out because of the competition.
“It’s funny because when I talk about that season, people find it hard to believe,” Bible said. “The team we beat to get to Camp Randall that year was Kimberly (it has played in the last five Division 1 championship games and won four of them), and then we played (Division 2 power) Waunakee when we got there.”
Rufsholm will take part in the search for a new coach before he leaves. He said there are already some “high-quality people” as the interview process nears. Rufsholm said the hope is to have a new coach in place by the end of March.