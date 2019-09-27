This was more than a gutsy all-around performance by an opportunistic and pad-cracking defense. It was more than a couple of sparkling plays by an offense that did just enough.
Aquinas High School’s 14-0 victory over Darlington Friday night at Logan’s Swanson Field ended the Blugolds playoff drought at six long and sometimes heart-wrenching years.
For the first time since 2012, Aquinas (5-1, 4-0 SWAL) finds itself in the WIAA playoffs with three regular-season games remaining.
“That is a big deal for our kids, a big deal for our school. These guys decided they wanted to win this game, and they wanted to get in the playoffs,” said Aquinas coach Tom Lee, whose team has won five straight since dropping its season opener to Prairie du Chien.
“They have been talking about that. This league (SWAL) helps us, obviously, as being able to play teams our size is huge for us. The kids played hard. I love how hard they played.”
Sandwiched between a 12-yard inside “sweep reverse” by Aiden Lee in the first quarter and a sweet-as-candy 35-yard toss from Gavin Wetzel to Mason Viner in the fourth quarter was the meat of the game — defense.
Aquinas forced four fumbles, recovering three, and used an interception by Michael Lium to stymie another Redbirds drive. Darlington (4-2, 2-2) outgained Aquinas 276 to 221 yards, but stopped itself time after time with mistakes.
“The defense played amazing. They made stops when it counted, they forced turnovers, they played completely awesome,” Wetzel said. “Our linebackers, Taylor Servais, Ethan Roupe, they were completely amazing.
“Coach Lee had all the right calls and coach Philip (Meddaugh) was making great adjustments from the booth.”
The Blugolds, who entered the game allowing just 13.4 points per contest, set the tone defensively from the start. On the Redbirds' first three possessions, Aquinas came up with two fourth-down stops and forced a fumble.
Moving up and down the field with Carson Lobdell (16 carries, 79 yards) and Braden Davis (8-25) runs was impressive, but Darlington couldn’t capitalize as it failed to reach the end zone.
“I am sure they are going to be kicking themselves at the opportunities they missed, but I think we helped them miss some of those opportunities,” Tom Lee said. “Our guys were around the ball and playing hard.”
Aquinas, whose high-octane offense had averaged 34.4 points per game through its first five games, used a 12-play, 74-yard drive that Aiden Lee capped with his nifty TD run with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.
Lee, who finished with 22 yards on four carries, took an inside reverse handoff and bolted to the end zone.
“My linemen, Charlie Langeberg and Noah DeGroot, there was a huge hole,” Aiden Lee said. “Anyone could have run that in. It was a great hole on that sweep reverse. I was just happy that I scored.”
Aquinas’ defense then did it again — and again.
It halted an 11-play Redbirds drive with yet another fourth-down stop, then ended a 14-play Darlington drive with Lium’s pick.
“I had faith in our defense. Everyone was running to the ball, everyone was doing their job,” Aiden Lee said. “If you are doing your job, they shouldn’t be scoring.”
While Aquinas was doing its job defensively, a 6-0 lead was anything but comfortable. Darlington threatened to tie the game when it used a 14-play drive to push the ball to the Blugolds’ 8-yard line, but a holding call and a fumble on the next play with 11 minutes remaining wiped out that scoring opportunity.
Aquinas then iced the game with a long drive of its own that included a fake punt on a fourth-and-3 situation from its own 35-yard line. Wetzel, who is also the team’s punter, fielded the snap, avoided a blitzing Redbirds’ defender, then took off for a 4-yard gain.
It was a huge first down with 7:17 remaining that kept alive a 17-play drive that Wetzel capped with a perfectly thrown pass to Viner, who made an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone.
Wetzel made it 14-0 with a 2-point conversion run.
“He’s (Wetzel) got a ‘go’ anytime he wants unless we lock it, and we didn’t lock him that time,” Tom Lee said of Wetzel’s green light on the punt play. “If he’s got it, it’s unlocked. It took some guts out of that kid.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.