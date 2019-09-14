The Aquinas High School football team has been through a lot in recent years.
Unfortunately for the Blugolds, not much of it has been positive.
But the work put in by veteran players and dedicated coaches is starting to pay off, and that is evident by the team’s 3-1 record and 2-0 showing in the SWAL.
“I can’t say enough about our senior class,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. “For a long time, the boys have been doing everything we’ve asked without getting the results we’ve all wanted. It’s nice to get those results now. It breeds confidence and gives them a little bounce in their steps.
“They’ve been through a lot of beat downs in the past.”
After a tough 7-6 loss to open the season, Aquinas has won three in a row after beating Cuba City 35-14 on Friday. The Blugolds didn’t do it with eye-popping offensive statistics, but they played solid defense and took advantage of takeaways and a couple of successful fake punts.
“We really stopped the run and made then one dimensional,” Lee said. “We probably thought they could make some plays with their pass game, but that was all they had with the way we played.”
The Aquinas defense came up big in the red zone by picking off a couple of passes — Michael Lium had his third of the season, and Will Cambio picked up the other — while tightening up coverage.
Matthew Reuteman converted one of the fake punts on a direct snap, and punter Gavin Wetzel took the second one on his own for a big gain.
“Our special teams played a great game,” said Lee, whose team is 3-1 for the first time since 2013.
Reuteman finished with a team-high 64 yards, and Aiden Lee (59 yards) scored two touchdowns. Cambio, a senior, and sophomore Ashton Hollett added 60 apiece as Aquinas rushed for 305 yards.
Cuba City ran 55 plays and wound up with 173 total yards, but only 23 of them came on the ground.
The victory gives the Blugolds a chance to run their winning streak to four games when they host Iowa-Grant (0-4, 0-2) at UW-La Crosse on Friday. Aquinas hasn’t won four games in a row since winning the WIAA Division 5 state championship in 2007.
But that game also leads to a tough stretch of games against Darlington (3-1, 1-1), Mineral Point (4-0, 2-0) and Lancaster (4-0, 2-0) the next three weeks. The Blugolds don’t have to win those games to qualify for the playoffs, but they do have to win everything else if they lose them.
“This win gets us one spot closer to the playoffs,” Lee said of beating Cuba City. “We’re halfway there.
“We need to try and use this next game to get another step closer and to have a good springboard into the next three.”