The Menomonie and Boyceville football teams stayed unbeaten on the young season with victories on Friday.

The Mustangs scored a 28-6 road victory at DeForest while the Bulldogs picked up a 26-7 victory at Cameron.

Menomonie (2-0) joins New Richmond and River Falls as the only three Big Rivers Conference schools to make it through nonconference play with an unbeaten record. The Mustangs held DeForest to just 209 yards of total offense in the win. Menomonie begins Big Rivers play at home on Friday against Superior.

Boyceville jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead and scored twice in the final minutes to pull away to the win over the Comets. As a team the Bulldogs ran for 326 yards on 46 carries with four touchdowns. Nick Olson had 190 of those yards and one score, Carson Roemhild added two touchdowns and Zach Hellendrung and Braden Roemhild had 70 and 63 yards, respectively, with Braden Roemhild finding the end zone.

Defensively the Bulldogs limited Cameron to 162 yards of total offense and less than four yards per rushing attempt. Carson Roemhild intercepted a pass and Peter Wheeldon registered a quarterback sack. Boyceville joins Glenwood City and Spring Valley as 2-0 teams in the Dunn-St. Croix and starts play by hosting Colfax on Friday.

The Vikings fell at Eleva-Strum 54-20 on Friday. As a team Colfax (1-1) tallied 322 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Drew Buchner had 110 of those rushing yards and two scores, Colton Hoffman added 65 and a touchdown and Kade Anderson finished with 53 yards on three attempts.

Eleva-Strum had 363 rushing yards, led by 195 and two scores from Ryan Julson.

Elk Mound also suffered its first loss of the season, a 42-0 defeat at Saint Croix Central on Friday. Logan Jerome completed 8 of 17 passes for 100 yards, five to Sam Wenzel for 57 yards and two to Kamron Diermeier for 20 for the Mounders (1-1). The Panthers ran for 276 yards as a team, led by Sam Fischer with 104 yards and four scores for Saint Croix Central (2-0).

Elk Mound hosts Eau Claire Regis on Thursday.