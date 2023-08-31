NEW AUBURN — It had been 685 days since the New Auburn football team tasted victory at the varsity level.

The Trojans made up for lost time Thursday in a 64-0 8-man rout over Greenwood. New Auburn ran for 380 yards and scored eight of its touchdowns on the ground to take a 37-0 lead into halftime on the way to the team's first win since the penultimate game of the 2021 season.

New Auburn (1-1) went winless in 2022 as injuries early decimated a young roster.

“I think to learn how to win is huge," New Auburn coach Wayne North said. "Coming off last year guys were ready this year but they didn’t know how to do it.”

Quarterback Gabe Quinn ran for 105 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns. Freshman Chester Lang ran for 101 yards on four carries including touchdown runs of 48 and 43 yards in the second half while Christopher Elmhorst, Brayden Lotts and Austin Woolever also found the end zone on the ground.

“We have some different weapons inside, outside, (and we can) pass the ball," North said. "That’s why we worked a little more tonight on passing the ball. We want to be a full-fledged team that no one can just aim at one of our attributes and stop it.”

Sawyer Jones found Brett Elmhorst for an 11-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

New Auburn opened the season with a 36-0 loss at Owen-Withee last Friday, a game the Trojans trailed 8-0 at halftime. Quinn said the team lost focus in the second half of that game against the state-ranked Blackhawks and made sure to put together a complete effort on Thursday.

“Last week we kept them 8-0 in the first half," Quinn said of the game. "Second half people started freelancing and doing their own thing and that’s when we shot ourselves in the foot.”

The 2022 season was a challenging one for the Trojans as the team went winless, allowing at least 36 points in every game and scoring more than 14 points just once as early injuries to key players forced the team to play younger players. But now with those players a year older, wiser and stronger, the Trojans believe they have the depth and talent to hang with anyone.

“It feels nice because it boosts our confidence winning games," Lotts said of the win.

“It feels amazing. It was just such a hard season (last year)," Woolever added.

Justin Melland pounced on a Greenwood fumble on the second play from scrimmage to set New Auburn up at the Indian 39-yard line. Christopher Elmhorst capped the first drive in the end zone on a 25-yard scoring run on a jet sweep. Quinn added runs of 46 and two yards to push the lead to 22-0 by early in the second quarter. Quinn's third touchdown run pushed the lead to 30-0 with 4:43 before halftime and after a bad snap on a punt attempt put New Auburn at the Greenwood 28, two plays later Lotts weaved his way for a 29-yard scoring run.

Woolever got in on the scoring action with a 41-yard touchdown on the third play of the third quarter and the freshman speedster Lang had two lengthy scoring runs in the second half.

Defensively the Trojans were stellar as well, limiting Greenwood (0-2) to just six yards of total offense for the game.

The shutout is the first for New Auburn since a 60-0 win over Mellen on Sept. 26, 2015. It's also the largest margin of victory in a shutout for the Trojans since a 76-0 win over Birchwood on Aug. 24, 2013.

New Auburn returns to action on Sept. 8 at Thorp for a matchup against a Cardinals team ranked number one in the state in the latest WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll.

“We can’t let this define us," Quinn said.

“We can’t put our heads down," Lotts added.

“We have to raise our expectations," Woolever said. "We can do even better than this.”