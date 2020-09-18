High school football: Onalaska Luther to rely on new faces during unique season

ONALASKA — Onalaska Luther High School football coach Matt Schiebel is looking forward to some stability.
After the team’s one-year stint in the SWAL last season, the Knights were eager to join the Scenic Bluffs Conference this year — despite it being their third conference in three years.
But the Scenic Bluffs, with the exception of Onalaska Luther and including a shift from the SBC to Ridge and Valley by Hillsboro, opted to play in the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Schiebel’s team to make changes … again.
“It’s been a roller coaster. It really, really has,” Schiebel said. “... When we decided to go to the fall, we wanted to make sure that we laid out all of our reasons, and the Scenic Bluffs schools were really understanding and kind of gave us our blessing: ‘OK, yep, you guys go pursue fall. We understand.’ So we’ll just kind of wait until 2021.”
Instead, the Knights will play a mix of Six Rivers and Ridge and Valley teams. The goal, after the team was 1-8 for the second straight year, is to build momentum for when it finally plays long-awaited games against its new conference foes.
To do so, Onalaska Luther will need to overcome, well, even more change.
The Knights graduated nearly all of their offensive production from 2019 — from quarterback Christian Wihim and leading rusher Erik Rogers to running back Brandon Stadtler, who led the team in touchdowns while making an impact on the ground and through the air.
Schiebel is confident in their replacements, starting with senior running back Lyndon Byus.
Byus played a limited role last season — he had just nine carries and one catch as a junior — but the expectation is for him to do a bit of everything. Schiebel spoke highly of his speed and strength, and at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Byus has the ability to run between the tackles and on the edge.
“A lot of times, those skill guys are like, ‘I want the ball, but no one touch me,’” Schiebel said. “Lyndon is OK with contact. He’s going to have fun. We’re going to run him out at receiver, run him in the backfield, just try to get him the ball as much as we can and let him be an athlete.”
“I’m all for it,” Byus said of taking on an expanded role. “I wanted it since my freshman year. I’ve always been ready for it, and I’m just excited to see what I can do.”
Onalaska Luther returns the bulk of its offensive line, including seniors Isaiah Loersch, Cole Christopherson, Triston Riley and junior Gavin Proudfoot, which should make Byus’ transition easier. It should also help junior Dillon Yang, who will take over at quarterback.
“Last year, we didn’t necessarily need (Yang) on the field for offense as a quarterback. We used him as a running back,” Schiebel said. “... But he put a lot of work into improving his throwing arm, and he just understands what we’re putting in the offense.”
Yang’s experience as a running back will make him a dual threat, though Schiebel expects his team to throw the ball more — perhaps as high as 40% of the time — under new offensive coordinator Jeff Komay. Byus will be one of Yang’s primary targets, and Schiebel likes what he’s seen from senior Hunter Kasten, who hasn’t played football since his freshman year.
“(Yang) is a very mobile quarterback, very tough, got a really good arm on him,” Byus said. “I think he’s going to be a really good fit for the kind of offense we’re running this year.”
Defensively, Schiebel wants his team — which allowed 30.4 points per game last year — to try to keep offenses guessing by mixing up coverages and blitz packages.
Playing against new opponents for the second year in a row could make it difficult for Schiebel and his staff to game plan, but the Knights feel they are up to the task.
“We have so much to prove,” Byus said, “especially going through all the crazy things we have in the past couple years and especially this year.”
Onalaska Luther opens the season on Sept. 25 at Boscobel.
