BLOOMER — The last few seasons have been rare as far as the Bloomer football team’s standing in the Heart O’North Conference standings go.

No program in the nearly 90-year history of the conference has finished in the top half of the league standings more than the Blackhawks. But in the past two years the Blackhawks have been just on the outside looking in, something the team would like to change this season.

To accomplish that Bloomer and 20th-year head coach John Post will need to lean on a younger roster. But despite the group’s relative inexperience, it’s one Post believes could be up to the task.

“We’re a young group,” Post said. “Which is a good thing and a bad thing but a lot of nice younger kids coming up that are going to fill roles. We have very few returning starters coming back on either side (of the ball).”

With that in mind Post and his staff are making sure to move at a speed in which the team can digest what is being thrown its way while doing all it can to make the young players not feel too in over their head.

The coaching staff is also making some changes in an effort to have a new approach.

“There’s a lot of things the kids have to learn and pick up on quickly,” Post said. “Inexperience is what we’re fighting right now. We made a few changes in some things that we’ve done in the past. The kids need to pick up quickly what we’re doing and there’s a lot to learn.”

That puts a premium on each and every practice leading into Friday’s scrimmage in Ladysmith against the Lumberjacks, Colfax, Durand-Arkansaw and Independence-Gilmanton.

“We just try to be really consistent with reps where we may have planned to do something and it just doesn’t work out where they just didn’t pick up on what they wanted to do,” Post said. “So we don’t move on until we have some of the basic concepts down and we try to get all on the same page.”

Senior running back Gabe Prince ran for 998 yards and eight touchdowns a season ago in earning All-Heart O’North and All-Chippewa County first team honors. Jackson Omar added 292 rushing yards and four scores in 2022 and along with Karsten Bergh are additional reliable returning options.

Chris Culver was a second team all-conference offensive lineman in 2022 and joins John Mullenberg has returning players in the trenches.

Post has been pleased with the effort his younger players put in during the offseason to get ready for the start of the season. But how ready they are won’t be known until the first whistles of the regular season start to blow.

Bloomer finished 3-7 a season ago but with several competitive losses in the mix including a 22-6 defeat at the end of the regular season to Heart O’North champion Northwestern. The Tigers, Saint Croix Falls and Cumberland have been strong at the top of the league in recent years but Post believes his team is poised to battle with the league’s best as it aims for the program’s main goals each season — finishing in the top half of the standings and advancing to the playoffs.

“I think we’re going to be really competitive this year,” Post said. “Everybody else probably thinks the same thing. But we have some nice skill positions that we haven’t had in the past. Decent skills, I guess that’s about all I can say.”

Bloomer starts the year at home by hosting Somerset in a nonconference battle on Aug. 18 before playing at defending Division 7 state champion Eau Claire Regis on Aug. 26. The Blackhawks play four of their seven Heart O’North Conference games at home, starting by welcoming Saint Croix Falls in the third week of the season on Sept. 1.

“Just like everybody we’re excited to be back and ready to go,” Post said.