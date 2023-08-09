CADOTT — The Cadott football team enters this season in a unique position for the program.

No longer an underdog, the Hornets will not be sneaking up on anyone after the team’s winningest season since 2004. Sixth-year head coach Jeff Goettl and staff view that as a good thing, as the expectation to contend is now woven into the fabric of the program after the team won its first playoff game since 2003 and brings back enough heavy hitters for another successful fall.

“You can see it in their eyes. They’re excited,” Goettl said. “I think we’re at the point now where they expect to win instead of hope to win. That’s been a cultural thing we’ve been working on since I’ve been here and every year we’ve progressed and it’s finally starting to carry over.”

A total of 14 letterwinners are back from last year’s team that lost to eventual Division 6 state champion Stratford in the second round of the playoffs. The focus for the Hornets is to play fast and physical once again with returners back to help make it happen.

“We’re excited,” Goettl said. “We’ve got a few guys that can run real fast and our line I think they’re going to be real physical up front. We’re probably going to have four really good backs so it’s kinda nice to be able to move the ball around.”

Running backs Easton Goodman (649 rushing yards, two touchdowns and 147 receiving yards, two scores) and Connor Roth (213 rushing yards, four touchdowns) lead the stable of backs while linemen Brodee Burish and Axel Tegels earned All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference honors on both sides of the ball a season ago. Burish, Blum and Bowe will all be moving to linebacker following graduations at the position but Goettl credited the three as physical players who can step into that key spot of the defense.

Jordan Peters was an All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference selection at outside linebacker in 2022 and will take over under center at quarterback. Even with the changes, Goettl sees his team’s front seven on defense being stout.

Overall, the Hornets have a 13-player senior class to lead the way. The coaching staff has hosted the group in the offseason with a variety of leadership and culture meetings to help the seniors grow as leaders and Goettl likes what he has seen.

“I think it’s rubbing off and we have a group of guys that want to lead a team and have fun,” Goettl said.

Cadott was in contention for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship until the final two weeks of the regular season before losses to Spring Valley and Boyceville. The Hornets want to be in the conversation again this year with the Cardinals and Bulldogs among others expected to be the stiffest competition.

Before league competition begins in early September, the Hornets face a pair of nonconference battles starting Aug. 18 at home against rival Stanley-Boyd. Last season, Cadott won its first game against the Orioles since 2004. In the second week of the season, a road trip to Pittsville awaits before the DSC season begins by hosting Turtle Lake on Sept. 1.

Overall the Hornets play five home games during the regular season including three in a row against Glenwood City (Sept. 15), Clear Lake (Sept. 22) and Spring Valley (Sept. 29).

“It’s a real tight and deep group,” Goettl said. “They stick together, they’re all friends. The atmosphere is already way above last year with excitement and work. I’m going to be pretty proud of these guys I hope.”