The Menomonie football team opened the season with a 21-12 nonconference win over Rice Lake on Thursday evening at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

The Mustangs lead 14-12 entering the fourth quarter when Steele Schaefer powered in from one yard out to extend the lead to 21-12 with less than nine minutes to go. Brady Goodman's 41-yard touchdown catch and Isaac Ellison's 15 yards scoring reception from Brady Johnson helped the Mustangs take a two-point lead into the break.

Menomonie (1-0) outgained Rice Lake by a 298-203 margin with Schaefer running for 80 yards and Jack Drout adding 59. Johnson completed 11 of 15 attempts for 118 yards and the two scores.

Lucas Peters ran for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Warriors (0-1).

Friday

Elk Mound 25, Spooner 14

At Elk Mound, the Mounders piled up more than 350 yards of offense in a nonconference win.

Carter Vieth led a potent ground game with 165 yards and one score for Elk Mound (1-0). Parker Dutzle added 75 yards on 16 attempts and two scores while Logan Jerome was a tidy 6-for-9 through the air with 114 passing yards and one touchdown to Brady Amble. Sam Wenzel added three catches for 53 yards.

Owen Dernovsek had 110 rushing yards and a score for Spooner (0-1).

Colfax 19, Whitehall 14

At Colfax, the Vikings grinded out a nonconference victory over the Norse.

Drew Buchner ran for 67 yards and one touchdown in a balanced ground game for Colfax (1-0). Zach Hiitola added 61 yards and a touchdown and Kade Anderson chipped in with 44 rushing yards and a score. Defensively the Vikings held Whitehall (0-1) to just 125 yards of total offense.

Mason Przybylla and Brock Sluga had one touchdown run each for Whitehall.

Boyceville 49, Independence/Gilmanton 0

At Boyceville, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 43-0 halftime lead on the way to a sizable nonconference win.

Carson Roemhild completed 9 of 12 passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns. Caden Wold and Braden Roemhild each caught two touchdown passes with Wold hauling in four catches for 67 yards and Roemhild catching three for 44 yards. Zach Hellendrung ran for 42 yards and a score and Mark Knopps added a touchdown as Boyceville (1-0) ran for 195 yards with seven different ballcarriers.