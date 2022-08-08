High School Football: Viroqua's Henry making changes as coach of alma-mater

VIROQUA — Two-time heavyweight state champion wrestler Taylor Henry couldn’t have possibly imagined what his first 10 years after graduating from Viroqua High School would look like.

First, Henry moved to La Crosse and became a sheriff. Henry said after six years in the force he got the “entrepreneur bug” and started a few businesses, including selling real estate back in Viroqua. Now, Henry somehow wound up right where his decade long journey started. The football fields of the Blackhawks.

“I tell people it was like I was in a 10 year time capsule and then I just re-emerged,” Henry said.

Henry is taking over as head coach of the Viroqua football team that he played for all four years of high school and worked as an assistant on for two years after that. The stars aligned for Henry, who was looking for an opportunity to get involved in the community once he got his business in order.

“I moved back to the area but was still too busy to coach,” Henry said. “We finally got to the place where the business stuff is somewhat under control and I felt the urge to get back involved in the community in some capacity and this became available pretty soon after.”

Henry finds himself in a tough spot as the new coach. Viroqua went 0-9 last season and have only won two games in the last three seasons. According to Henry, the number of players available was down in the 30s.

The new coach's solution to the low turnout? Ditching the run heavy double wing formation the Blackhawks have run in the past.

“The double wing can be very successful and run heavy can be very successful,” Henry said. “Overall, when the program isn’t successful and you’re having trouble with numbers where there’s athletes that should be playing but they aren’t, bringing in an offense like this sways kids to come and play. From toddlers up, the first thing they do with a football is throw and catch it.”

In place of the double wing, Henry has opted for an air raid style offense that he hopes inject excitement into the program. Through a week of practices, Henry has already tackled the issue of increasing roster size with the new scheme.

“We have a new offense that kids are excited about,” Henry said. “We went out and got some kids in the district that were sitting on the sidelines that should have been playing a year earlier. People are excited for some type of change. We’ve got a good group of kids. They’re young but they’re excited.”

Sophomore quarterback Benson McDowell will be at the helm with Henry touting playmakers like sophomore wide receiver Kaden Sullivan and junior tight end Owen Zahm. The Blackhawks also have two senior running backs — Ethan Dobbs and Breckin Petersen — and four senior offensive linemen.

On defense, senior and honorable mention All-Coulee Conference player Jackson Hoyum returns with Dobbs and Petersen as his fellow Blackhawks linebackers.

It’s not just the offense that Henry is changing, it’s the attitude he hopes the program will carry moving forward. Even after a stretch of bad seasons for the Blackhawks, Henry hopes consistent playoff berths are in the program’s future.

“The main overall goal is to make the playoffs,” Henry said. “It’s got to be the standard we strive for; making the playoffs and being competitive. It has to be the new standard and then it’s just taking baby steps towards that like getting our first touchdown of the season, getting our first win. The overarching goal is playoffs and being competitive in the conference.”

Much like in his business ventures, Henry had to find a way to make playing football attractive to athletes at Viroqua and get them to buy in. Time will tell if Henry gets a return on his investment and makes the football field at Viroqua prime real estate for its high school athletes.

The Blackhawks will open their season at Dodgeville on Aug. 19. They play their first conference game in week three, hosting Arcadia on Sept. 2.