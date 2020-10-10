High school football: Week 3 notes and recap

DE SOTO — When lining up at quarterback against the De Soto High School football team's defense, there are a couple of things to be concerned about.
One is junior Josh Boardman. Another is senior Cezar Garcia.
By the time the game ends, opposing quarterbacks will be very familiar with both if Friday night's 26-8 victory over Onalaska Luther is any indication.
Boardman, who stands 6-foot 2 and weighs 195 pounds, and Garcia, at 6-3 and 220, provide the Pirates with a wicked one-two punch on the defensive line, and both ran wild against the Knights.
"We knew they could do what they did tonight," De Soto coach Ev Wick said of Boardman and Garcia. "They were in (Onalaska Luther quarterback Dillon Yang's) face all night. Sometimes, they got a little too excited with it being the first game.
"Once we got them able to play in a passing situation, that's what they like to do. If we only had one of those guys, they could chip and concentrate on him, but we have two of them, and that's harder to handle."
Both were regulars in the Luther backfield on Friday, and they teamed up on a big play that gave the Pirates an 18-0 lead in the second quarter.
With Logan Bahr back to punt, Boardman and Garcia were unleashed on the snap. Boardman got there first, but Garcia was right next to him. Boardman slapped the ball to the ground, and Garcia was there to pick it up off the bounce and turn the play into a touchdown.
"Coach asked us if we wanted to rush it or not, and me and Josh said we did," Garcia said. I blocked four last year and was confident we could do it. Josh ended up pushing the personal protector back, and the next thing I knew the ball went flying.
"I knew I had to beat everyone to that ball, and I did. It felt good to get one of those."
Boardman, especially, was everywhere for the Pirates. He finished a sack for a safety after initial contact on Yang was made by sophomore teammate Bryce Grelle in the end zone early in the fourth quarter.
That play answered the Knights' lone touchdown and returned momentum to the Pirates.
Aquinas 36, Mauston 22
MAUSTON, Wis. — Senior Will Cambio scored three more touchdowns, and another fast start kept the Blugolds (2-0) unbeaten after two weeks.
Aquinas scored the first 28 points, and Cambio had three rushing touchdowns — one in each of the first three quarters — while rushing for 194 yards.
The Gold Eagles scored the last two touchdowns to tighten up the final score.
Joe Penchi also ran for two touchdowns, including a 58-yarder in the second quarter, as the Blugolds rushed for 297 yards. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer completed 4 of 9 passes for 67 yards.
“It’s awesome because that’s a good team we went up against and we needed every guy on our team, and every little bit of depth we have,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said.
“That team is full of good, strong players and I feel we were able to, with just the bodies we have, weather the storm and wear them down, especially as the game wore down.”
Onalaska 15, West Salem 13
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers used defense to get back on the winning track following a loss to Edgar last week.
Michael Savarin intercepted a Noah LaFluer pass on a fourth-and-10 snap late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Onalaska (2-1), which beat the Panthers as they made their season debut.
West Salem managed just 148 total yards and took possession at its own 11-yard line for its final shot at pulling out the win.
“We really like our D-line,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Yashinsky said. “Gino Angelini up there does a really good job. Albert Romero is just a really solid player. River Zumach at linebacker just has a nose for the ball. Coach (John) Bushman has been doing the defense now for about five years, and he’s just really good at getting those kids to fit where they need to fit.”
On the other side of the ball, Romero led Onalaska on the ground with 17 carries for 100 yards, 54 of which came on a touchdown run, and Savarin added 62 yards on 15 carries. Junior quarterback Ayden Larson completed six of his 13 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown but also turned the ball over twice — one interception and one fumble. Senior wideout Landon Peterson had two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Senior running back Collin Dumars had 20 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers. LaFleur was 6-for-21 passing for 88 yards and a touchdown and added 33 yards on the ground.
For full stories on all of these games and videos from De Soto's win over the Knights and Onalaska's victory over West Salem, go to lacrossetribune.com.
In other games Friday night, Tomah came back to beat Reedsburg 28-24, Melrose-Mindoro beat Eleva-Strum 27-21, and Blair-Taylor beat Viroqua 30-22.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!