High school football: Week 3 notes and recap

DE SOTO — When lining up at quarterback against the De Soto High School football team's defense, there are a couple of things to be concerned about.

One is junior Josh Boardman. Another is senior Cezar Garcia.

By the time the game ends, opposing quarterbacks will be very familiar with both if Friday night's 26-8 victory over Onalaska Luther is any indication.

Boardman, who stands 6-foot 2 and weighs 195 pounds, and Garcia, at 6-3 and 220, provide the Pirates with a wicked one-two punch on the defensive line, and both ran wild against the Knights.

"We knew they could do what they did tonight," De Soto coach Ev Wick said of Boardman and Garcia. "They were in (Onalaska Luther quarterback Dillon Yang's) face all night. Sometimes, they got a little too excited with it being the first game.

"Once we got them able to play in a passing situation, that's what they like to do. If we only had one of those guys, they could chip and concentrate on him, but we have two of them, and that's harder to handle."

Both were regulars in the Luther backfield on Friday, and they teamed up on a big play that gave the Pirates an 18-0 lead in the second quarter.