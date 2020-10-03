High school football: Weekend wrapup

VIROQUA — The Aquinas High School football team probably couldn’t have envisioned a better start to its season.

Sure, the Blugolds gave up a couple of touchdowns after scoring the first 32 points in a 48-13 victory over Viroqua, but there wasn’t much more to be asked from an offense that overwhelmed the Blackhawks on Friday.

Sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Quinn Miskowski on the first play from scrimmage to highlight a memorable debut in the starting lineup.

Flottmeyer completed 10 of 12 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns, while senior teammate Will Cambio rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns to go with a kickoff return for a score.

“He’s got an arm, and you can tell it,” Cambio said of Flottmeyer. “I mean, we’ve got a lot of confidence in him. You see him in practice, (and) he’s on the dot, every throw.”

The Blugolds had 368 yards of offense, and their defense recorded four sacks and forced four turnovers. Cambio’s kickoff return went for 85 yards and was an immediate response to a Viroqua touchdown drive in the second quarter. It gave the Blugolds a 40-6 halftime lead.