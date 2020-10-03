High school football: Weekend wrapup

VIROQUA — The Aquinas High School football team probably couldn’t have envisioned a better start to its season.
Sure, the Blugolds gave up a couple of touchdowns after scoring the first 32 points in a 48-13 victory over Viroqua, but there wasn’t much more to be asked from an offense that overwhelmed the Blackhawks on Friday.
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Quinn Miskowski on the first play from scrimmage to highlight a memorable debut in the starting lineup.
Flottmeyer completed 10 of 12 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns, while senior teammate Will Cambio rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns to go with a kickoff return for a score.
“He’s got an arm, and you can tell it,” Cambio said of Flottmeyer. “I mean, we’ve got a lot of confidence in him. You see him in practice, (and) he’s on the dot, every throw.”
The Blugolds had 368 yards of offense, and their defense recorded four sacks and forced four turnovers. Cambio’s kickoff return went for 85 yards and was an immediate response to a Viroqua touchdown drive in the second quarter. It gave the Blugolds a 40-6 halftime lead.
The Blackhawks (0-2) had 219 total yards, but 80 of them were gained on the final possession during a running clock that began late in the third quarter.
Edgar 12, Onalaska 7
ONALASKA — The Wildcats took advantage of a rare opportunity on Friday night.
The Hilltoppers had the chance to stop that from happening, but mistakes at bad times and an inability to take advantage of chance after chance cost them.
In a battle between Division 7 and Division 3 programs, the small-school Wildcats prevailed.
“When you don’t play your best game against a team like that, this is the result,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. “They play 14 games just about every season. They’re very good.”
Edgar (2-0), which finished as Division 7 state runner-up the past two seasons and has won seven WIAA state championships, used two second-half touchdowns by senior Kyle Brewster to take the lead before the Hilltoppers (1-1) scored their only touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Albert Romero’s 1-yard TD plunge was followed by a Ben Faas extra point to cut Onalaska’s deficit to the final margin with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left. Edgar recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock by picking up two first downs, the last coming on a 3-yard run by Brewster on fourth-and-1.
The Hilltoppers spent significant time on Edgar’s side of the field in the first half. Three of their first four possessions began inside the Edgar 40-yard line, and none of them produced points.
Edgar stuffed Onalaska on a fourth-down snap inside the 5-yard line to end one possession on downs. The Wildcats also intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles to stay in the game.
Ayden Larsen was 12-for-33 for 139 yards, and Michael Savarin and Landon Peterson rushed for 43 yards to lead Onalaska’s offense. Romero added 42 yards on 10 carries and blocked an Edgar field-goal attempt.
In other local games from Friday, Blair-Taylor beat Whitehall 18-14, Pepin/Alma beat Melrose-Mindoro 21-0, River Ridge beat Onalaska Luther 44-0, and River Valley beat Prairie du Chien 35-8.
