High school football: Winhawks fall to KoMets' comeback

It was a tale of two halves for the Winona football team Thursday night, as the Winhawks played well in the first but stumbled in the second in a 31-13 road loss against Big Southeast Blue foe Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday night.

Throughout the first half, the Winhawks offense was clicking, building up a 13-3 lead early in the second quarter and Winona (1-1) held a 13-10 lead over the KoMets (1-1) at halftime.

When they came back out on the field after the break, the offense began to struggle.

“In the second half we put ourselves in some tough spots, got ourselves into second and long and made us have to throw the ball a little bit more. We didn't sustain those drivers and put our defense on the field for quite a bit of time,” head coach John Cassellius said.

Kasson-Mantorville capitalized as Winona’s defense wore out, scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to finish off the 18-point victory.

Both teams sit at 1-1 through the first two weeks, but the KoMets are a formidable squad after finishing as last season’s Class AAAA state runner-up.

With a difficult schedule ahead, the Winhawks will need to learn from the second-half struggles and seeing how their state-title contending foe handled the matchup.

“I think it’s a good mental check for our kids about what it takes to get where we want to get,” Cassellius said. “I think it’ll make them focus in, make them understand how important every day in practice is.”