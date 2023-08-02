VIROQUA — Viroqua High School senior tight end Owen Zahm hadn’t been catching a football much prior to last year, apart from when he was a kid playing catch with his dad.

“I’ve always played football for as long as I could remember in the yard with my dad,” Zahm said.

When he started playing tackle football in sixth grade, Zahm was an offensive tackle. That didn’t last long after he hit a growth spurt and stood six-foot-five

“When I hit the growth spurt and got a lot taller I switched to tight end,” Zahm said.

Under coach Duane Skalecki, Zahm was primarily still a blocker in the double wing offense. Of the 13 completed passes for Viroqua in 2021, Zahm caught two for 12 yards.

“It was definitely interesting coming from my sophomore year running the double wing and switching to an air raid offense,” Zahm said. “It was definitely dramatic. I had to learn quickly to make my hands soft and catch better. It was difficult that summer. I went to a lot of college camps, which helped me with coaching and catching the ball.”

“It was a big change, but it was welcome for me because I got a lot of touchdowns this year.”

Zahm had four touchdowns to be exact, finishing the year with 31 receptions for 328 yards.

Height alone isn’t what’s made Zahm a success. Working out consistently and building muscle has made him even more tough to contain.

“I encourage all of our teammates to get in there with me,” Zahm said. “It’s been helpful especially because my strength mismatches on the outside versus some defensive backs and even some linebackers. Getting that advantage in the weight room is definitely a part of my game.”

The offense saw improvement from eight points per game in 2021 to 14.1 in 2022. The Blackhawks managed a win over Brookwood early in the season after going winless the year prior and hopes are high for even better results for Taylor’s second season as coach.

“Coach Taylor has been great this summer in organizing things for us,” Zahm said. “We’ve had a lot of seven-on-seven contact days and those have been going very well.”

“I think within our conference we could very possibly have a winning record. We’ve been turning it around. We’ve had a record wave in attendance. I’m seeing a level of drive in the guys I haven't seen before in any team I’ve played for.”