The Logan High School football team entered Friday night's MVC game against Tomah with the confidence that it can win the rest of the games on its schedule.

A 35-21 victory over the Timberwolves that included plenty of offense and big plays, timely defensivee stops and a couple of impactful plays on special teams certainly haven't altered that.

The Rangers (3-4, 2-3) showed that confidence despite three straight losses that left then hanging on the brink of elimination from the WIAA postseason. Logan will remain there unless it can defeat Holmen and Central in its next two games and clinch a winning conference record.

That's easier said than done with the Vikings (3-4, 3-2) up next on the schedule Friday at Empire Stadium. Holmen needs one more conference win and closes out the regular season at Reedsburg (6-1, 4-1). The fact that the Beavers just became the first conference team to beat Baraboo (41-27) means both teams have a lot to fight for in Week 8.

"We can only win one game each week," Logan coach Casey Knoble said. "We know we are going to have our hands full over at Holmen because they are starting to play really well right now.

"That's going to be a great ball game."