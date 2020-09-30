High school girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas coach Dave Donarski honored by NFHS

Dave Donarski has been one of the state’s top girls basketball coaches for a number of years.

His Aquinas High School girls basketball team won two straight WIAA Division 4 state championships and qualified for another title game in March before the state association shut down its season.

Donarski’s local success is now being recognized nationally with him being named as a co-recipient for the NFHS Coaches Association Coach of the Year for girls basketball in Wisconsin.

The Blugolds were 25-1 last season and qualified for a third consecutive championship game against Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) with a 73-42 semifinal win over Crandon. The Mustangs beat Mishicot 57-55 to earn their title spot before the WIAA ended the season due to COVID-19 concerns following that game.

Aquinas beat Melrose-Mindoro in 2018 and 2019 championship games.

The Blugolds have won 75 straight games against teams from Wisconsin and 59 consecutive games in the MVC entering next season.

Donarski’s six seasons at Aquinas have resulted in a 147-13 record for a winning percentage of .919.

The NFHS recognizes 1,000 coaches at the state level, 168 at the sectional level and 21 on the national level. Others state in Wisconsin’s group for the sectional selections are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.

