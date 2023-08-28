Sarah Chaffee continued her torrid start to the girls golf season by tying for first place at a Big Rivers Conference meet Monday at Lake Hallie Golf Course.

Chaffee shot a 37 to finish even with Hudson's McKenna Zignego for first place, one stroke better than Hudson's Olivia Grothaus.

Addy Seaholm was 11th for the Cardinals by shooting a 45, Isabelle Collicot shot a 52 and Ella Petz and Adrian Wojt each finished with 57s as the other golfers for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi was fifth in the team scoring with a 191 as Hudson (159) bested River Falls (176) for first.

Monday's Big Rivers meet was played in conjunction with a 18-hole makeup meet hosted by Eau Claire North from earlier in the season. Big Rivers players counted their scores from the back nine while playing the full 18-hole course.

In 18-hole competition, Chaffee shot a 77 to take second overall with Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug shooting a 1-under 69 to take medalist honors. Chaffee had two bogeys on her back nine and shot a 40 on the front nine holes. Seaholm was ninth with an 86, Colliott finished with a 102 and Petz had a 112 as the Cardinals finished with a 377, good for fourth place as Hudson (337) won that team title as well.

Bloomer was eighth in team scoring (420), led by Kaitlyn Bohl tied for fifth with Grothaus with at 79. Kelsey Kettner shot a 105, Illa Nelson finished with a 109 and Dani Latz had a 129 for the Blackhawks.

Following completion of the 18-hole invite, the Blackhawks traveled south to Valley Golf Course in Mondovi for a CloverCroix Conference event.

There the Blackhawks were second in team scoring with a 214 behind Colfax/Elk Mound at 193.

Kongshaug earned medalist honors in Mondovi as well with a 37, six stroke ahead of Bohl in second at 43. Aubrie Bohl shot a 54, Nelson carded a 55 and Elise Rothbauer finished with a 62 for the 'Hawks. Stanley-Boyd's Allie Goodman shot a 65 as the lone golfer for the Orioles.

IN PHOTOS: Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23 Chi-Hi girls golf invitational 8-21-23