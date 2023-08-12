The Chi-Hi girls golf team has certainty.

But the Cardinals also have some unknown entering the start of the season.

Fourth-year coach Morgan Hanson knows how part of his lineup is going to shake out and will use the early part of the season (and maybe more) to see how the rest lines up.

At the top of the roster are juniors Sarah Chaffee and Addy Seaholm, two rock solid juniors entering their third year of varsity action and fresh off second team All-Big Rivers Conference performances in 2022. Both were a part of the team advancing to Division 1 sectionals where Chaffee tied for ninth individually overall and Seaholm was tied for 21st.

Chaffee and Seaholm were among team leaders in scoring average a season ago and should lead the way this fall.

“Addy and Sarah have come back better, which is amazing,” Hanson said. “They were two and three in scoring average last year. I’m definitely expecting them to be 1-2 but I expect them to be better and I’m talking three, four, five strokes better which is awesome.”

Which players fill out the other three spots in the lineup is still up in the air. Graduated seniors Ava Finn, Marley Sterling and Madeline Johnson were in those spots all year in 2022 and now the Cardinals have competition for those spots and unlike 2022, they could change from tourney to tourney.

Seniors Sadie Elwood and Mya Post, juniors Adrian Wojt, Lydia Steinmetz and Natalie Hutton and sophomore Isabelle Collicott will be names to watch for those three varsity spots and all will see course time either in varsity or junior varsity competition.

“I tried to promote that last year. Obviously you don’t want to look ahead when you’re in the middle of a season but when we got towards the end of the JV season just helping those kids understand those bottom three (spots) are wide open,” Hanson said. “There’s nobody that’s going to walk into one of those spots.”

The team played qualifying rounds earlier this week and will play its first tournament of the season Monday at Lake Hallie with a Wednesday trip to New Richmond to follow. Hanson wants to put those new-to-varsity players in the competitive environment of a tournament and see how they do.

“I think there’s some definite value there to putting each kid in a different spot and seeing how they react to that situation,” Hanson said.

Two years ago it was Chaffee who emerged from an early-season battle for playing time to help solidify her spot on the varsity roster as a freshman.

The second week of tournaments will be busy for Chi-Hi, starting with its home invite on Aug. 21 at Lake Wissota Golf Course before heading to Wild Ridge on Aug. 22 and starting Big Rivers play back in New Richmond on Aug. 24.

Hanson believes Chaffee and Seaholm can be in contention for first team all-conference honors and continuing improvement from the rest of the group could have the Cardinals back in the top half of the league standings.

“With the top two that we have, I think we have the best top two in the conference or at least competitive with any top two they can throw at us,” Hanson said. “It’s going to depend on those bottom three and what they can do. If they can come in and shoot between 50 and 55, we’re going to be right back in the mix again.”

Chi-Hi’s other home meet is a Big Rivers Conference event back at Lake Wissota right after Labor Day on Sept. 5. The Cardinals will not have to travel far for the postseason with regionals at Lake Hallie Golf Course and sectionals hosted at Wild Ridge.

“I am absolutely blessed to have a quality group of kids,” Hanson said. “They are good kids, they are good students. They are good citizens. You can’t ask for better kids. It’s just fantastic to work with these ladies because they are just a quality group of kids.”

Schedule

August—14, at Eau Claire North (Hallie); 16, at New Richmond (New Richmond); 21, Chi-Hi invite (Lake Wissota); 22, at Eau Claire Memorial (Wild Ridge); 24, at New Richmond (New Richmond); 28, at Eau Claire North (Hallie); 31, at Rice Lake (Turtleback).

September—5, Home meet (Lake Wissota); 13, at River Falls (River Falls); 19, at Hudson (Troy Burne).