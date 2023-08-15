The primary goal for the Bloomer girls golf team this season is something that wasn’t possible a year ago.

The Blackhawks enter their second season back as a varsity program with experienced players ready to make some noise someplace they weren’t able to go last year — the playoffs.

Senior Kaitlyn Bohl was an all-conference golfer in 2022 an dis joined by several players with varying varsity and junior varsity experience as well as some new faces vying for time in the lineup for second-year coach Mark Dachel.

Bohl will be the linchpin in the lineup after earning All-CloverCroix Conference first team honors in 2022, Bloomer’s first year in the league after the program returned to varsity competition. Seniors Dani Latz, Elise Rothbauer and Kelsie Kettner, junior Lily Nelson and sophomores Audrie Bohl, Illa Nelson and Kamryn Yeakey logged time on the course for the team last year and will in the hunt for playing time in the varsity lineup. So too will newcomers seninor Makaiah Kempe, sophomore Kynnley Durch and freshman Chloe Chavez, three players new to golf but Dachel credited for their improvement early on.

Bloomer will battle with Osseo-Fairchild, Colfax/Elk Mound, Stanley-Boyd and Mondovi in the CloverCroix standings after finishing fourth in the team standings a season ago.

The Blackhawks were ineligible for the playoffs in 2022 as a new-to-varsity squad, but will be in the Division 2 field this fall. Dachel said the team is hopeful it can contend for a team sectional berth with some strong individual efforts mixed in.

Bloomer opened the season on Monday at Lake Hallie in a tournament hosted by Eau Claire North and will return to action next Monday in the Chi-Hi invite at Lake Wissota Golf Course. Bloomer hosts two CloverCroix matches at Bloomer Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Aug. 31 and Sept. 11.

ScheduleAugust—14, at Eau Claire North (Hallie); 21, at Chi-Hi (Lake Wissota); 22, at Eau Claire Memorial (Wild Ridge); 28, at Mondovi (Valley); 29, at Colfax/Elk Mound (Whitetail); 31, Bloomer (Bloomer Memorial).

September—5, at Colfax/Elk Mound (Whitetail); 7, at Stanley-Boyd (Whispering Pines); 11, Bloomer (Bloomer Memorial); 12, at Mondovi (Valley); 14, at Stanley-Boyd (Whispering Pines); 18, at Osseo-Fairchild (Osseo); 21, at CloverCroix Championship (Hallie).

Stanley-Boyd youth movement

The Orioles will have an entirely new starting lineup this year following significant graduations from 2022.

Overall Stanley-Boyd has five players in the program, each in their first season of golf for seventh-year coach Devon Wenndt.

Given the inexperience, Wenndt said the team’s primary goal this season is to learn the game and build essential skills throughout the fall. Stanley-Boyd started the season last Thursday in a meet at Trapp River Golf Course in Wausau and is off until starting CloverCroix competition at Mondovi on Aug. 28.

Stanley-Boyd will host two league meets at Whispering Pines Golf Course on Sept. 7 and 14 and will also host Division 2 regionals near the end of September.

