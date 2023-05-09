ONALASKA — The Westby High School softball team evaded an early challenge from Luther, scoring seven unanswered on their way to a 7-1 win on Tuesday.

The Knights (11-5, 6-3) got on the board first with an RBI from Jolene Jordahl. The Norsemen (14-2, 10-0) responded with three runs in the fourth and then four in the sixth.

Kennedy Brueggen went 2 for 4 with a stolen base while Kylie Molledahl went 2 for 3. Jayda Berg struck out eight batters and only gave up one walk in a complete game victory.

Hanna Matzke was the only multi-hit player for Luther, going 2 for 3 with a double.

Westby returns home on Wednesday for a non-conference game against Richland Center while Luther plays their first of three road games Thursday against West Salem.

West Salem 3, Viroqua 1

VIROQUA — The Panthers (12-7, 7-4) have won five games in the last seven days after their latest win over the Blackhawks (7-9, 4-7).

MVC

Logan 5, Aquinas 4

The Rangers (5-10, 5-5) needed just five hits to top the Blugolds (3-13, 1-9) after jumping to a 4-0 lead in the second.

Jazzy Davis scored the first run of the game with an RBI double in the first and was then walked twice. Olivia Sake had an RBI double in the second.

In the pitcher’s circle, Molly Erickson struck out four batters and only gave up two earned runs in the win.

Onalaska 15, Sparta 1

SPARTA — The Hilltoppers (6-11, 5-5) moved back to even in conference play with a win over the Spartans (0-15, 0-9).

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 10, Wonewoc-Center 9

WONEWOC, Wis. — A back and forth contest was finally finished by the Cardinals (6-6, 6-5) with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Freshman Abby Langrehr struck out seven batters in a complete game for Bangor. Senior Bella Langrehr went 3 for 4 from the lead off spot while senior Nora Tucker went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 7, Augusta 6

MELROSE — The Mustangs (16-1) walked off against the Beavers with sophomore Hailey Hiles recording three RBIs on 1 for 4 batting. Junior pitcher Kennedy Zeman didn’t allow a hit or walk in two innings of relief, getting credited with the win.

Blair-Taylor 21, Alma Center Lincoln 0 (5)

Blair-Taylor 13, Alma Center Lincoln 0 (5)

BLAIR — The Wildcats (18-1, 15-0) dominated both ends of a doubleheader against Alma Center Lincoln.

Lindsey Steien allowed just one hit while striking out 11 in the 13-0 win. Abby Thompson got 10 strikeouts in the 21-0 victory.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 14, Weston 0

STODDARD — The Pirates (7-9, 7-5) recorded their second straight shutout in a win over Weston.

Three Rivers

Chatfield 9, Caledonia 2

CHATFIELD, Minn. — The Warriors (7-9) have lost five of their last six.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC round robin

West Salem 2, Sparta 0

WEST SALEM — Addie Jehn had nine saves in a shutout by the Panthers (6-4-1, 4-2-1) against the visiting Spartans (7-5-1, 2-5).

Addy Ferguson scored West Salem’s first goal in the 21st minute, making it 1-0 at halftime. Elly Goodenough added an insurance goal in the 51st.

Tomah 2, Central 1

TOMAH — Kirsten Schmidt had 17 saves for the Timberwolves (4-8, 3-4) as they knocked off the RiverHawks (8-2-2, 5-1-1) in Central’s first conference loss of the season.

Gracie Betcher scored early in the second half with an assist from Aubrianna Cruz. In the 60th minute, Avery Hagen added another goal with Ryley Winrich assisting.