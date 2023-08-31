BLOOMER — Thursday marked the start of a new era for the sport of tennis in Bloomer.

The Blackhawks girls tennis team christened its new tennis courts with a 4-3 Middle Border dual victory against Mondovi. The team celebrated the opening of new courts at the Bloomer Middle School, opening six total courts for play.

Bloomer coach Brian Flynn said discussion of new courts was in the early stages when he previously coached the Blackhawks in the early-to-mid 2010s and the coach was pleased to hear they would be done when he returned as the program's coach this season.

“I just think it’s really good to have for the community to having something like this," Flynn said. "Bloomer has grown in so many different directions. To have them put some money and invest in their recreation type things is a huge deal.”

The team got its first chance to practice on the courts Wednesday and immediately noticed the difference.

“It was great," senior Chloe Grant said. "The vibe we get here is really good. I feel like serves are better, my shots are better. It’s feels good to be able to play on something new.”

Senior Savanna Seibel said in the past teams had reservations about playing in Bloomer, both because of the condition of the courts but also because of the number. The old courts at the high school had just three courts, so matches could often go until 7:30-8 p.m. at nights and the team had to turn on lights.

“It was an incredible feeling," Seibel said. "We were playing on courts that were cracked. It was literally peeling so being able to be on these really nice courts literally doubling the courts, it was almost surreal (like) it wasn’t real at first. It was really exciting though.”

Grant earned a singles victory at No. 2 singles, besting Avery Leivska 6-3, 6-4. In addition the Blackhawks picked up three doubles victories by forfeit. No. 1 Emma Harms (0-6, 1-6), No. 3 Eva Nelson (3-6, 6-1, 7-10) and No. 4 Jaedyn McCann (4-6, 6-2, 5-10) fell in other singles action.

The added court space will help not just with hosting matches, but provide more practice room on a daily basis as well.

“It’s going to help a lot because we always struggled at practice," Seibel said. "We’ve got such long lines waiting for drills and everybody is just kinda standing around not doing anything.”

The courts are also set up to host three pickleball courts as well.

The player numbers in the program have grown this season and Flynn has added junior varsity matches to the schedule to help with his roster that includes a large sophomore class. The schedule for Bloomer will pick up more once September begins and after Thursday the team has two more home matches against Unity (Sept. 14) and Amery (Sept. 21).

“We started out a little slow. When we had two games completed some had 10 already," Flynn said. "We’re just starting to get into our busy time right now and I’m OK with that because I’m a firm believer lets have about four practices per game.”

With the courts being at the middle school it will allow more players to begin with the game at a younger age, something the team also believes will help with player numbers.

For seniors like Grant, the goal this year is improvement with an eye on making it out of sub-sectionals. But the team and coaches are also hopeful Thursday can be the start of growth for the sport of tennis in Bloomer.

“I think it was nice the community invested in this and in the sport of tennis," Flynn said.

