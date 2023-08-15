The Bloomer girls tennis team is going back to the future.

Former coach Brian Flynn returns to lead the Blackhawks this fall and inherits a roster with no shortage of options for the lineup.

Seniors Emma Harms, Lainey Thur, Chloe Grant, Savanna Seibel and junior Eva Nelson are back to give the ‘Hawks an experienced core while a number of new athletes will join in the fun. Senior Emma Harms will play No. 1 singles and Flynn credited her strong serving while Chloe Grant will play No. 2 singles with the coach saying the senior bringing smarts and quickness to the court.

Thur and Seibel played together in doubles action last year and will do so again this fall, utilizing their chemistry together to battle for victories.

The team does lose a solid senior class but with 20 total players in the program, the Blackhawks will also be able to field a junior varsity team to help gain experience for players of all ages.

Flynn believes the Blackhawks can be competitive in the Middle Border Conference race, a league with many strong smaller-school programs.

Bloomer opened the season on Saturday in a multi-team meet at Osceola and will return to Osceola on Aug. 22 for a conference match. In the opener the Blackhawks fell to Ellsworth 4-3 and Osceola 7-0. In singles action Grant (6-3, 6-3), Nelson (6-1, 6-1) and Summer Wagner (6-0, 6-1) earned victories against Ellsworth.

Overall the Blackhawks play three home events this year. The first is against Mondovi on Aug. 31, followed by hosting Unity on Sept. 14 and facing Amery on Sept. 21.

The conference tournament will be held in Altoona on Sept. 26 with regionals taking place on Oct. 2 at Baldwin-Woodville.

ScheduleAugust—12, at Osceola; 22, at Osceola; 24, at Barron; 29, at Baldwin-Woodville; 31, Mondovi.

September—5, at Medford; 7, at Ellsworth; 9, at Baldwin-Woodville; 14, Unity; 19, at Altoona; 21, Amery; 22, at Eau Claire Regis; 26, at Altoona; 28 at Rice Lake.