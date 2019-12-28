High school prep roundup

BARABOO — The Aquinas co-op boys hockey team used a used a big night from Lenny Boberg to pick up their first win of the season.
Boberg scored four goals and also tallied an assist for the Avalanche (1-10-1), who outshot Madison 36-14.
But he wasn’t the only one with a standout performance.
Aquinas co-op also received a boost from Erik Voigt (two goals and two assists) and Evan Johnson (two goals and an assist) while Cj Meier, Charlie Koscianski, Zander Skrede and Jacob Daily all tallied assists.
Jack Coleman made 34 saves in net for Aquinas. It was the ninth straight game that Coleman made at least 30 saves.
Madison InvitationalMadison Memorial 4, West Salem/Bangor 1
MADISON — After a thrilling shootout victory the night prior, the Panthers were unable to keep that momentum going against a tough Madison Memorial squad.
After a scoreless first period, the Spartans (4-6-1) scored four unanswered goals, netting three in the third period.
Noah LaFleur scored for the Panthers (4-3-1).
BOYS BASKETBALLRochester
Rotary Classic
Rochester Mayo 84, Holmen 65
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Senior Cale Hemker scored 27 points, but the Vikings were unable to overcome 33 and 19 points from Mayo (6-1) seniors and Cincinnati commits Gabe Madsen and Mason Madsen, respectively.
Senior Cameron Weber added nine points for Holmen, which fell to 1-7.
NonconferenceAlma-Center Lincoln 51, Onalaska Luther 45
ALMA-CENTER — The Knights outscored Lincoln 32-22 in the second half, but the Hornets were able to hang on thanks to 17 points from Ethan Breheim and 16 from Justin Rowekamp.
Brandon Stadtler finished with 13 to lead Luther (1-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL Lewiston Auto Holiday Tournament
Prairie du Chien 55, Lewiston-Altura 30
WINONA, Minn. — The Blackhawks outscored the Cardinals 34-13 in the second half as they won their third straight game and improved to 7-2.
Prairie du Chien sophomore Lily Krahn scored a game-high 22 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Junior Macey Banasik added nine points and made one 3-pointer.
Lewiston-Altura (3-7), which lost its sixth straight game, was led by junior Christa Sauer’s eight points.
Pine Island 37,
Caledonia 20
WINONA, Minn. — The Panthers (2-8) jumped out to a 30-14 lead at half and relied on their defense in the second half to pick up the win. Pine Island senior Alex Larson scored a game-high 13 points.
The Warriors (4-8) were led by six points from senior Haley Jennings.