High school prep roundup

BARABOO — The Aquinas co-op boys hockey team used a used a big night from Lenny Boberg to pick up their first win of the season.

Boberg scored four goals and also tallied an assist for the Avalanche (1-10-1), who outshot Madison 36-14.

But he wasn’t the only one with a standout performance.

Aquinas co-op also received a boost from Erik Voigt (two goals and two assists) and Evan Johnson (two goals and an assist) while Cj Meier, Charlie Koscianski, Zander Skrede and Jacob Daily all tallied assists.

Jack Coleman made 34 saves in net for Aquinas. It was the ninth straight game that Coleman made at least 30 saves.

Madison InvitationalMadison Memorial 4, West Salem/Bangor 1

MADISON — After a thrilling shootout victory the night prior, the Panthers were unable to keep that momentum going against a tough Madison Memorial squad.

After a scoreless first period, the Spartans (4-6-1) scored four unanswered goals, netting three in the third period.

Noah LaFleur scored for the Panthers (4-3-1).

BOYS BASKETBALLRochester