High School Rodeo queens

The first rodeo was held in Mukwonago in 1960. Ellsworth was living in Whitewater at the time she was selected as the first WHSRA queen.

“I participated in parades, horse club meetings and banquets,” said Ellsworth. “The second rodeo was held in Spooner and I met Gabby Hayes, an old (movie and television) cowboy star. Again I won the girls’ cutting as I did for each rodeo after that. I showed Quarter horses up until the time I married my first husband.”

A friend of Ellsworth’s, Kathy Garner Ragatz, 1964 Wisconsin High School Rodeo Association queen, is the mother of the 1991 rodeo queen, Sara Ragatz Burks, and grandmother of the current queen, Lainee Burks. Through her mother’s friendship with Ellsworth, Ragatz Burks talked with Ellsworth and learned about the early days of WHSRA.

“Patricia was excited to see what started out in 1960 as a one-day rodeo event is now a yearlong competition between hundreds of contestants from across the Tri-State area,” said Ragatz Burks. “She recalled many of the same family names of the rodeo that are still active today. As she sat in the crowd of other rodeo fans, she chatted about the days gone by and how advanced the competition has become.