High School Rodeo queens

Former Wisconsin High School Rodeo Association queens don’t fade away, they just pass on their passion for the sport to younger rodeo royalty.
That was the situation at the Coulee Region Riders Club’s annual Labor Day WHSRA Rodeo. This year’s rodeo marked 60 years of providing youth with the rodeo experience and the 1960 Wisconsin High School Rodeo Association Queen, Patricia Smith Ellsworth, was on hand to share stories about high school rodeo of the 1960s.
“I was the very first high school rodeo queen in the state in 1960,” said Ellsworth. “I won the queen contest after having to do a few horsemanship skills and give a speech. I won a watch and got to meet Miss Wisconsin. It was so much fun.”
Now in her mid-70s, Ellsworth lives in Holmen, so a visit to the high school rodeo was a short drive to the CRRC Briggs Road rodeo grounds. The Holmen rodeo is the largest youth rodeo in the Midwest with more than 1,200 entries. The rodeo riders could compete in bronc and bull riding, barrel and pole racing, steer wrestling, roping and other contests.
Ellsworth’s father, Orval “Red” Smith, was one of the founders of the Wisconsin High School Rodeo Association. Ellsworth lived in the La Crosse area when her father was La Crosse County Highway Commissioner in the mid-1960s to the early 1980s.
“I was in high school rodeo for four years and won the girls’ cutting all four years,” said Ellsworth. “I participated in barrel racing, pole bending and girls’ calf roping.”
The first rodeo was held in Mukwonago in 1960. Ellsworth was living in Whitewater at the time she was selected as the first WHSRA queen.
“I participated in parades, horse club meetings and banquets,” said Ellsworth. “The second rodeo was held in Spooner and I met Gabby Hayes, an old (movie and television) cowboy star. Again I won the girls’ cutting as I did for each rodeo after that. I showed Quarter horses up until the time I married my first husband.”
A friend of Ellsworth’s, Kathy Garner Ragatz, 1964 Wisconsin High School Rodeo Association queen, is the mother of the 1991 rodeo queen, Sara Ragatz Burks, and grandmother of the current queen, Lainee Burks. Through her mother’s friendship with Ellsworth, Ragatz Burks talked with Ellsworth and learned about the early days of WHSRA.
“Patricia was excited to see what started out in 1960 as a one-day rodeo event is now a yearlong competition between hundreds of contestants from across the Tri-State area,” said Ragatz Burks. “She recalled many of the same family names of the rodeo that are still active today. As she sat in the crowd of other rodeo fans, she chatted about the days gone by and how advanced the competition has become.
“To think of the struggles they faced back then and the adversity is simply amazing. Today we have the luxury of air conditioning, four-door trucks, horse trailers with living quarters, running water and sleeping accommodations. Back then it was so different. I’ve heard of cowboys riding horses to the rodeos or parades as they didn’t have access to a truck and trailer. To think about the motivation, it took for competitors to attend the rodeos is amazing.”
Ragatz Burks believes Ellsworth’s reign set the tone for those who followed in her footsteps, but her own daughter will have to do some trendsetting of her own.
“This year is very different than others as we aren’t able to ride in parades, visit schools and hospitals or other community events,” said Ragatz Burks. “Lainee would have been attending many of these types of opportunities around the state.”
Despite the uncertainty regarding gatherings, Ellsworth is working to build on the recent rodeo queens’ mini reunion with a larger get-together at next year’s state rodeo finals in Richland Center June 10-13.
