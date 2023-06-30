Five Winona-area players were named to the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association all-state teams following this season, with a trio of multi-year honorees and a pair of players earning their first all-state appearance.

Leading off the all-state returners is Winona senior Makayla Steffes, who earned a spot on the Class AAA first team for her third consecutive all-state appearance. As a sophomore Steffes was on the second team, followed by first-team honors last year.

Steffes was a dual threat for the Winhawks, dominating both at the plate and in the pitching circle. Her 81 2/3 innings pitched led the team, with an ERA for 0.43 and 111 strikeouts leading the way as well, with a 12-0 record and two saves. At the plate, she led Winona with 14 extra base hits, 38 runs scored and a .699 slugging percentage and tied for the lead with 32 RBI, also ranking second in steals (12) and third in batting average (.473) and on-base percentage (.505).

Besides just the all-state honors, Steffes was one of seven finalist for the Ms. Softball award for the top senior in the state, as well as a member of the Class AAA all-tournament team at the state tournament in Mankato.

The Winhawks had another senior make all-state again, as Macy McNally made the Class AAA first team as well. McNally also earned first-team honors last season.

McNally was a stellar defensive catcher, as well as Winona’s top hitter with a .510 batting average and .535 OBP, ranking second in slugging (.667) and runs scored (33), third in extra base hits (12), steals (11) and fourth in RBI (23).

The area’s other returning all-state honoree came from Cotter, where junior Madison Hazelton earned a spot on the Class AA second team, improving on an honorable mention placement last spring.

Throughout her career Hazelton has been a dominant pitcher, this year tossing 108 1/3 innings with 167 strikeouts and a 1.49 ERA to go along with a 14-3 record. This season, she also took a step up at the plate, leading the Ramblers with a .468 batting average and finishing second in OBP (.560), slugging (.645), RBI (12), runs (16) and extra base hits (10).

Winona also had two first-time all-state honorees.

Senior Ava Hamsund made the Class AAA first team this season, after making the all-tournament team at last year’s state tourney but missing all-state as a junior.

Hamsund was a dominant pitcher, tossing 69 1/3 innings with a 0.81 ERA and 86 strikeouts with a 9-3 record and one save. She was also a strong hitter, ranking second on the team with a .483 batting average and .515 on-base percentage, third in RBI (27), fourth in slugging (.551) and fifth in runs (20).

Junior Olivia Poulin earned honorable mention for Class AAA in her first appearance.

Her 14 steals were a team high, and she tied for the team lead with 32 RBI, ranking second with 13 extra base hits and third in slugging (.627), fourth in runs (24), batting average (.410) and OBP (.457).

Winona head coach Mitch Grossell also picked up some honors from the MFCA, being named the Section 1AAA coach of the year for the third season in a row.