High school softball: Westby's Jayda Berg named player of the year

Morgan Stenslien knew she would need at least one pitcher out of the sophomore class to step up for her Westby High School softball team this past spring.

The Norsemen had graduated all three of their pitchers after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season, and the program lacked upperclassman arms.

So the Westby coach turned her attention to Jayda Berg, whom she had watched dominate middle school games with her speed.

But there were a few important questions. How would Berg handle the jump from eighth-grade straight to varsity, since the pandemic wiped away her freshman season? And did she possess anything other than a fastball to keep batters off balance?

“When she came into the gym, I was like, ‘We’ve got to talk. What do you throw?’” Stenslien said. “She presented several different pitches that she’d been working on that are effective. So I was instantly so pleasantly surprised.”

With the second question sorted out, Berg then answered the first with a stellar sophomore campaign.

Berg posted a 17-2 record with a 1.05 ERA and 233 strikeouts over 126⅔ innings pitched to guide Westby to a Coulee Conference title. She also threw a perfect game and a no-hitter while being named the conference’s pitcher of the year and to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s All-State First Team for Divisions 3-5.

For that performance, Berg has been named the Tribune’s softball player of the year.

“It’s a huge honor. I would not expect that, but I’m so honored,” Berg said. “I think it’s one of the first for softball at our school, so that just means so much to me.

“Just as a team atmosphere, we were really close, and we had a great connection. And I think that helped. Me and my catcher (Izzy Nedland), we had a really great connection, too. I just knew that I could have my defense behind me when I was in the circle because they were super strong, and I just loved having them behind me because I could always count on them.”

At 6-foot-2, Berg’s fastball, which peaks in the mid-60s, remained an important pitch this past season. But her dominance — opponents hit just .174 and she struck out 48% of the batters she faced — likely wouldn’t have been possible without the addition of a changeup and a riseball.

Berg said she worked with local pitching coach Doug Gardner to begin developing her changeup in about sixth grade, though she struggled with it early on. But she’s improved it over the years, and the same can be said for her riseball.

“It’s one of the pitches I use the most now,” Berg said of her riseball. “I don’t know, I love that pitch personally.”

“She’s just got natural movement on the ball because of the size of her hands,” Stenslien added. “The ball is not a normal 12-inch softball in her hand. That’s genetics, and she lucked out.”

As a result, Berg was strong the moment she stepped into the circle. She threw a no-hitter against Onalaska Luther in her fifth start and helped the Norseman win their first 12 games.

Her best performance came late in the season against Lancaster, in which she pitched a perfect game while striking out 15.

“I was definitely nervous, but I knew I could do it,” Berg said. “And that was the game that I needed to do it because I just felt that I could. I was so excited at the end of that game. It was just a big accomplishment for me.”

Berg also hit .304 at the plate with four doubles, two triples and 10 RBI from the third spot in Westby’s order.

Perhaps the only thing that needed an adjustment throughout the season was keeping her composure when calls didn’t go her way, but Berg conquered that, too.

“I think (Stenslien) really helped me to become that stone cold,” Berg said. “By the end of the season, I think I wasn’t readable. And I was just really proud of that.”

Berg was also a key part of the Norsemen’s volleyball team this fall, and the junior recently committed to Division II Winona State to play both softball and volleyball at the next level.

Staying close to home factored into Berg’s decision, as did the chance to play two sports.

“That’s always kind of been my dream,” said Berg, who also had an offer to play volleyball at UW-Green Bay. “I mean, Division I, yeah, that’s huge. But Division II is a high level. ... When I was given the opportunity to play both sports, that was a no-brainer to me.”







Also considered (in alphabetical order)

SYDNEY JAHR: The Holmen infielder hit .479 with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 40 RBI while helping the Vikings advance to a Division 1 sectional final.

Jahr was also a WFSCA All-State Honorable Mention selection for Divisions 1-2.

GENNA O’NEILL: The G-E-T pitcher/outfielder, who was named the Coulee Conference Player of the Year, hit .582 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 26 RBI while posting a 12-2 record in the circle.

O’Neill was also a WFSCA All-State Honorable Mention selection for Divisions 3-5.

LINDSAY STEIEN: The Blair-Taylor pitcher/outfielder posted an 11-0 record with two saves, a 0.86 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings pitched.

A WFSCA All-State First Team selection for Divisions 3-5, Steien also threw two no-hitters while batting .561 with 13 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 28 RBI for the Wildcats, who qualified for the WIAA Division 4 state tournament.

