Winona’s softball team has been carried by a two-headed monster in the pitching circle over the past several years, with all-state caliber Makayla Steffes and Ava Hamsund guiding the program to the Class AAA finals the past two years.

As they showed on Thursday, the Winhawks’ pitching depth goes beyond just those top two stars.

Junior Lauren Kreckow got the start for the first time this year, and she had a strong outing with just one run allowed in an 11-1 six-inning victory at home over Big 9 Conference foe Faribault.

As a sophomore, Kreckow got a couple pitching opportunities, not allowing any runs. Winona head coach Mitch Grossell says he wishes he could have her pitch more frequently, but with the talent of his other two aces, it is hard to find the right time.

“You always look for a spot to get her in there to pitch. She works her tail off in practice,” Grossell said.

Kreckow’s only run came following an error in the sixth frame, putting a mar on an otherwise stellar outing, with two walks and six hits with six strikeouts in six innings of work.

Having Kreckow on the mound also allowed both Hamsund and Steffes to stay sharp on their fielding skills, with Hamsund at first and Steffes at shortstop, and both had key plays in the experience at their respective positions.

“When I’m not pitching, I’m at first, so I get more cuts, more participation at first,” Hamsund said.

Thursday ended up being a perfect opportunity to do both, as the Winhawks (8-0 overall, 7-0 conference) had a good idea they would cruise past the Falcons (1-8, 1-7).

Sure enough, Winona scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and Faribault never came close to tying the score from there.

When junior Olivia Poulin doubled in the bottom of the seventh, driving home Hamsund and senior catcher Macy McNally, the Winhawks closed out the 10-run contest.

Though the win over Faribault may not have been the most difficult, the victory comes in the midst of a tough stretch of the schedule for the Winhawks.

On Tuesday, Winona handed Owatonna its first loss of the season in a 7-0 matchup that was a major confidence builder.

“We knew that they were good, so we wanted to prove ourselves. We know that we can beat good teams,” Hamsund said.

Next on the docket for the Winhawks is a home matchup Saturday against Park of Cottage Grove, a larger AAAA school that will serve as one of the team’s tougher nonconference tests. Then next Thursday, Winona will need to take on a Northfield squad that currently sits in the top half of the Big 9 Conference standings.

The following week, things get even more difficult. First up, the Winhawks host a doubleheader against Mankato East on May 8, with the Cougars at 7-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play this year. Two days later Winona hosts Mankato West, which beat the Winhawks in last season’s state finals and holds a 7-1 record this year with only a lost to crosstown rival East.

To navigate that gauntlet, the Winhawks believe they need to play with the mentality of scrappy underdogs whether they are favorites in the matchups or not.

“I think our main thing is we’ve got to have energy, that’s where it starts… if you go and have energy, everything will play itself out,” McNally said.

If things do not go Winona’s way early in those contests, it would be the first time the Winhawks have dealt with that this season, outscoring opponents 74-3 so far. However, making sure they do not panic if they fall behind will be a key area of focus as the Winhawks gear up for those regular-season defining tilts.

“Just stay positive and know that we can still win and be able to adapt when we have adversity,” Hamsund said.