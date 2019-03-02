ST. PAUL, Minn. — Caledonia High School senior Kyle Cavanaugh was pressing the action in the third period as he faced a one-point deficit in his 145-pound championship match at the MSHSL individual state wrestling tournament.
That aggressiveness worked, as Willie Von Ruden of Medford was called for stalling to tie the match, and then Cavanaugh — the top-ranked 145 pounder in Class A — secured a takedown in the final minute to go ahead for good in a 5-4 win.
The win over second-ranked Von Ruden (32-2) made Cavanaugh (40-0) a two-time state champion.
The pair wrestled to a 2-2 stalemate heading into the third period, but Von Ruden tallied a quick escape to take the lead. After the stalling call and the takedown, Von Ruden escaped again, but Cavanaugh held him off in the final seconds for the state title.
Caledonia senior Nick McCabe finished sixth after a pair of tough decisions didn’t go his way. McCabe, who will play football at the University of Minnesota, tallied a pair of quick pins in the consolation bracket, but then lost 5-2 in the consolation semifinal to Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Kaya Lindell and then dropped a 9-3 decision in the fifth-place match to Goodhue’s Kodee O`Reilly.
WIAA team state
tournament
Division 2 semifinals
Freedom 35, Mel.-Min./G-E-T 24
MADISON — The Titans gave themselves a chance with three straight victories between 182 and 220, but they needed a pin at 285 to win a tight dual. Hunter Kastenschmidt wasn’t able to come up with the fall, and Freedom advanced to the championship.
Facing a 29-12 deficit, Landon Lockington won a 7-2 decision, and then Bryce Burns’ pin got Mel.-Min./G-E-T within eight with two matches remaining. Trevor Daffinson’s 9-5 decision gave the Titans a chance in the final match of the dual.
Tanner Anderson (125) also had a pin for the Titans.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 2
Central 75, Holmen 42
The second-ranked Red Raiders cruised to the sectional semifinal after leading 51-13 at halftime.
Central (22-2) made 22 of 29 shots in the first half (75.9 percent) and didn’t let up in the second, finishing 70.5 percent from the floor.
Four Red Raiders finished in double figures, led by Jordan Davis’ 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting. David Hayden scored 12 points, Noah Parcher had 11 points and seven assists, and Johnny Davis had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Jimmy Gillespie led Holmen (11-12) with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.
Division 3
Edgerton 54,
Prairie du Chien 40
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The eighth-ranked Blackhawks were stymied on offense and Edgerton scored more than half of its points from the foul line.
Edgerton (16-8) went 31 of 38 from the free-throw line, and pulled away in the second half after a 5-0 run after a pair of technicals were assessed to the Blackhawks (20-4).
Prairie du Chien was led by Mason Kramer’s 24 points.
Division 5
Bangor 85,
New Lisbon 56
BANGOR — Grant Manke had another banner night to help the Cardinals advance to the sectional semifinal and set up a highly anticipated rematch.
Manke scored 36 points, 24 of which came in the first half, and second-ranked Bangor (23-1) will take on fifth-ranked Blair-Taylor on Thursday. Blair-Taylor handed Bangor its lone loss of the season in a 74-66 game on Dec. 11.
Manke — who scored his 1,000th career point on Friday — did all of his work inside the arc, making 15 baskets and going 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Hank Reader added 18 points for Bangor, while Zane Langrehr had 12.
Blair-Taylor 85,
Hillsboro 49
BLAIR — The Wildcats (24-1) jumped out to a 23-4 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game to ensure its spot in the sectional semifinals.
Kyle Steien led Blair-Taylor with 21 points. Other double-figure scorers for the Wildcats were Logan Smith (14), Isaac Nerby (11) and Josh Olson (10).
GYMNASTICS
WIAA State
Tournament
Division 1
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Central/Logan gymnast Caelen Lansing tied for fourth place in the floor exercise, a routine in which she doesn’t use her right arm due to injury.
Lansing earned the spot with a 9.283, which was tied with Waukesha West co-op’s Erin Wagner. The junior also qualified on beam, where she finished tied for 16th with a score of 8.817.
Lansing performed both routines with just one arm after tearing her ulnar collateral ligament last month, which has left her right arm in a brace as it continues the healing process.
Division 2
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — West Salem co-op freshman Ella Krause finished seventh in the all-around competition with a score of 35.5. Whitefish Bay’s Addi Gallun (37.917) won the competition.
Krause’s highest event finishes were a fourth on floor (9.367) and fifth on bars (8.6). Sparta’s Lily Weigand tied with Krause on floor and also finished fourth on vault (9.4) and sixth on beam (9.083) as she placed 12th in the all-around with a score of 34.833.
Viroqua’s Lydia Korn finished 11th in the all-around (34.867).
