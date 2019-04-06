MAUSTON, Wis. — The Holmen High School softball team ended its weekend at the Mauston Invitational with two wins that came in no-hit and walk-off fashion on Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings (5-1) first defeated Calumet (Mich.) 11-0 before getting by New Richmond 3-2. Sophomore pitcher Jayda Staige recorded her first no-hitter against Calumet as she struck out 11 and walked two.
“Jayda pitched really well,” Holmen coach Jason Yusten said. “She hit her spots and kept them guessing and really had a nice game.”
The Vikings’ bats were active in the first game, recording 13 hits. Camden Lindsey was 3-for-4 with three RBI and a double, while Kenzie Winker went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Holmen’s win in the second game came in the final moments. Senior Sammie Chapman hit a walk-off single to center field, where an error allowed the runner to come around and score. The Vikings had six hits against New Richmond, two of which came from Hannah Lazarescu (2-for-3).
Nonconference
Brookwood 7, Kickapoo 6 (5)
Adams-Friendship 20, Brookwood 6 (5)
ONTARIO — The Falcons were able to secure a win while adding on a loss at their home invitational.
In the win against Kickapoo Hailey Schueller was able to go 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. Karina Hansen earned the win by scattering seven hits, three strikeouts and three walks over five innings.
Daisy Hansen (3-for-3) and Alyssa Ottum (2-for-3) each doubled in the loss to Adams-Friendship.
BASEBALL
Nonconference
Aquinas 10, Stevens Point Pacelli 0 (6)
Aquinas 13, Stevens Point Pacelli 2 (5)
The Blugolds were able to score 10 runs off six hits in the first game of a doubleheader against Stevens Point Pacelli.
Jake Savoldelli was 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run. Evan Kujak earned the win by striking out seven and allowing three hits across 4⅔ innings.
Aquinas put together a six-run fourth inning in the second game to end it in the fifth inning. Gavin Wetzel went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBI while also earning the win by tossing three innings and striking out four.
Mosinee 7, Onalaska 2
Mosinee 7, Onalaska 6
MOSINEE, Wis. — Connor Haggerty blasted a two-run homer in the first inning of of the opener for the Hilltoppers.
Haggerty finished 2-for-3 as Mason Manglitz went 2-for-4 and Nathan Hagen had a double.
The Hilltoppers had 11 hits in the second game with Nick Pica (2-for-4), Ray Heilman (2-for-5), Michael Savarin (2-for-4) and Carter Stobb (2-for-3) each recording a pair of hits.
Holmen 7, Eau Claire North 6
Eau Claire North 7, Holmen 6
HOLMEN — The Vikings (3-1) won the first game of a doubleheader against Eau Claire with three extra-base hits from three players.
Kevin Koelbl, Ryland Wall and Logan Stauffer each hit for two as Carson Westcott went 2-for-3. Caleb Matl earned the win after pitching one inning in relief with two strikeouts and one hit allowed.
Koelbl went 2-for-3 and added another double in the second game. Nevin Wall also had a pair of hits and a double in the loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
River Falls 6, Holmen 2
Holmen 3, New Richmond 1
HOLMEN — The Vikings scored one goal in each half as they fell to River Falls.
Alexis Treadway had 12 saves for Holmen.
In Holmen’s second game, it was able to build a 3-0 halftime lead to defeat New Richmond. Treadway was in goal and had 19 saves.
Onalaska 0, New Richmond 0
River Falls 2, Onalaska 1
ONALASKA — Sam Plantz stopped eight shots for the Hilltoppers in the scoreless first game, and Lexi Miller scored with an assist from Kenzie Miller in the loss to River Falls. Plantz stopped 10 shots in that one.
TRACK AND FIELD
WTFA Championships
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Viroqua’s Xana Leum and Onalaska’s Landon Peterson posted second-place finishes at the final indoor meet of the season.
Leum was second in the triple jump (36-11½), and Peterson placed second in the 55-meter hurdles (7.8 seconds).
Onalaska’s Kora Malecek and Lydia Malecek were third and fifth in the 1,600 with respective times of 5:07.78 and 5:13.73, and Amalia Malecek was sixth in the 800 (2:22.59).
Viroqua’s Jillian Weston was seventh in the 800 (2:23.35) and 1,600 (5:20.59), and Cashton’s Annie Schreier was seventh in the triple jump (35-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.