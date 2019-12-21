High school sports roundup: Prairie du Chien boys knock off Luther

ONALASKA — The Prairie du Chien High School boys basketball team pushed its record over the .500 mark by winning for the third time in four games on Saturday.

Senior Mason Kramer scored 23 points as the Blackhawks traveled to Onalaska Luther and beat the Knights 50-39.

Prairie du Chien (3-2) scored 25 points in each half and led Onalaska Luther 25-18 after one half. Kramer, who averages 22 ppg, also had three assists for the Blackhawks as they dropped the Knights to 1-4.

Josh Dyer had six rebounds for Prairie du Chien, while Isaiah Loersch had eight and James Biedenbender and Joey McNamara seven apiece for the Knights.

Biedenbender and Loersch scored 10 points each to lead Onalaska Luther.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Houston 39, Grand Meadow 32

HOUSTON, Minn. — The Hurricanes won their second straight game and for the sixth time in their past seven behind a 19-point game from junior Emma Giewitz, who made two 3-pointers and had seven of Houston’s 17 steals.

Freshman Sydney Torgerson added 16 points and nine rebounds, while senior teammate Jenny Albrecht grabbed 11 rebounds and had three steals.

