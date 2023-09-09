The Tomah High School girls golf reclaimed its spot at the top of the MVC by winning a conference meet at Forest Hills Golf Course on Friday.

The Timberwolves posted their third win of the season — Holmen won two nine-hole meets at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek this week — and beat the pack by six shots behind co-medalist Alexa Miller.

Miller, a junior, shot a 40 to tie Holmen’s Jayeanna Palm at the top of the individual leaderboard, and she was one of three Tomah performers among the top six. That collective effort helped the Timberwolves hold off Holmen and Aquinas, which tied for second place at 189. Onaaska was fourth (213) and Sparta fifth (256).

Aquinas’ Emma Dobbins finished third individually with a 42, and teammate Tennysen Makepeace followed with a 44 for fourth place. Tomah’s Camryn Eirschele was fifth (45) and Tomah’s Karma Hasselberger sixth (46).

Palm was backed up by a seventh-place finish from teammate Macy Keim (47). She tied with Central/Logan’s Siena Folkers.

VOLLEYBALL

Kettle Moraine Invitational

KETTLE MORAINE, Wis. — Holmen swept a pair of pool play matches, knocking off Muskego and Brookfield Central.

The Vikings (13-1), who are ranked seventh in Division 1 by state coaches, beat Muskego 25-21, 26-24 with help from three Macy Kline service aces. Kline also had seven digs.

Rayna McArdle had three kills, 13 assists and two service aces. Izzy Jahr had six kills and four blocks.

Kline had 13 digs in the Vikings 25-15, 25-19 win over Brookfield Central. McArdle followed up her game one performance with 16 assists, seven digs, four service aces and a pair of kills.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Onalaska 7, Viroqua 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers swept past the Blackhawks and only lost one game in the seven matches.

Alex Drazkowski (No. 1), Sofia Tak (No. 2), Mara Klein (No. 3) and Bella Cromheecke (No. 4) all won 6-0, 6-0 singles matches. Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti (No. 1) and Gabi Anderson and Grace Fabian (No. 2) did the same in doubles, while Zoe Bronson and Jada Odegard completed the sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3.

Close Karma Hesselberger plays for the Tomah girls golf team at an MVC meet Friday at Forest Hills Golf Course. Tomah's Rylee Fritz takes a swing during an MVC girls golf meet at Forest Hills Golf Course on Friday. Aquinas' Tennyson Makepeace plays at the MVC girls golf meet at Forest Hills Golf Course on Friday. Holmen's Macy Keim putts during Friday's MVC girls golf meet at Forest Hills Golf Course. Holmen's Macy Keim walks the Forest Hills Golf Course during an MVC meet on Friday. Holmen's Macy Keim gets ready to putt during Friday's MVC girls golf meet at Forest Hills Golf Course. MVC girls golf: Friday in pictures Girl's golf tournaments at the Forest Hills Public Golf Club in La Crosse, Wis. Friday, Sept. 8. Karma Hesselberger plays for the Tomah girls golf team at an MVC meet Friday at Forest Hills Golf Course. Tomah's Rylee Fritz takes a swing during an MVC girls golf meet at Forest Hills Golf Course on Friday. Aquinas' Tennyson Makepeace plays at the MVC girls golf meet at Forest Hills Golf Course on Friday. Holmen's Macy Keim putts during Friday's MVC girls golf meet at Forest Hills Golf Course. Holmen's Macy Keim walks the Forest Hills Golf Course during an MVC meet on Friday. Holmen's Macy Keim gets ready to putt during Friday's MVC girls golf meet at Forest Hills Golf Course.