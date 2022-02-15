HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aquinas 87, Sparta 36

SPARTA — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team sealed the outright MVC title with an 87-36 victory at Sparta on Tuesday night.

The Blugolds, who are ranked seventh in Division 4 by The Associated Press and have won eight straight conference titles after they shared it with Onalaska last year.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod led Aquinas (16-4, 10-0) by making six 3-pointers and scoring 25 points. She also had five steals. Junior Macy Donarski had 21 points, nine assists, six steals and three blocked shots.

Nadia Laufenberg led the Spartans (9-11, 2-7) with nine points.

Logan 59, Tomah 50

The Rangers (8-11, 3-5) won back-to-back games for just the third time this season behind a balanced scoring effort.

Adrianna Lien finished with 16 points, Aaliyah Hamilton added 14 points, Jojo Davis had 12 and Jazzy Davis contributed 11.

The Timberwolves, who have lost four of their last five, dropped to 8-14 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

Arcadia 56, Black River Falls 53

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Raiders improved to 6-15 overall and 5-4 in the conference, while the Tigers dropped to 2-19 overall and 1-8 in the conference.

Melrose-Mindoro 58, Eleva-Strum 49

STRUM — Ella Tracey had a double-double with 23 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Mustangs (11-11, 9-4) to their third straight win and their sixth in their last seven games.

Tomah 47, Sparta 31

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (9-14, 5-6) moved into a tie with Onalaska for third place in the conference by outscoring the Spartans (9-12, 2-8) in each half and completing a regular-season sweep of the series.

Katie Krause and Brin Neumann scored 12 points apiece for Tomah, while Aubrey King added 10. The Spartans were led by a game-high 14 points from Mallory Russ.

Bangor 62, Royall 61

ELROY — The Cardinals (21-2, 13-0) bounced back from a nonconference loss to Division 2 Onalaska by beating the Panthers for a second time this season.

Royall held a two-point lead when Bangor coach Merlin Jones called a timeout with 9 seconds on the clock to set up a final play.

Junior Nora Tucker tossed the inbounds pass to Aliyah Langrehr, who took a couple of dribbles and fired it back to Tucker, who had a wide open look a few steps beyond the top of the key. She made the 3-pointer to give Bangor the lead with 3.5 seconds left, then tipped away a Royall pass at the other end to secure the victory.

Tucker finished with a team-high 26 points and the winning 3-pointer she made was her third of the game. Anna Fronk and Taylor Jacobson added 12 points each for the Cardinals, with Fronk scoring nine in the second half of a game that never had the teams separated by more than six points.

Cashton 60, New Lisbon 34

NEW LISBON — The Eagles improved to 10-13 overall and 7-6 in the conference.

Wonewoc-Center 64, Brookwood 28

WONEWOC, Wis. — The Falcons dropped to 3-20 overall and 1-12 in the conference.

C-FC 70, Melrose-Mindoro 28

MELROSE — The Mustangs (11-12, 9-5) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tomah 73, Logan 67

TOMAH — Senior Dusty Derousseau poured in a game-high 42 points to guide the Tomah High School boys basketball team to a 73-67 MVC victory over Logan on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves completed a regular-season sweep of the Rangers and climbed above the .500 mark both overall (10-9) and in the conference (5-4) with their third straight victory.

Derousseau made four 3-pointers and had 27 of his points in the second half as Tomah built on a 33-32 edge at the break.

The Rangers (5-15, 2-7) had four players in double figures, led by Eli Stovall’s 20 points. Keenan Hass and Ryan Bye added 16 points apiece, while Justis Arellano had 11.

Aquinas 56, Sparta 36

The second-place Blugolds (14-5, 7-2) pushed their winning streak to three games by completing a regular-season sweep of the Spartans (4-14, 0-8).

Senior Quinn Miskowski and junior Jackson Flottmeyer scored 16 points each for Aquinas, which trailed 19-18 at halftime before outsourcing Sparta by 21 the rest of the way.

Flottmeyer scored 12 of his points and Miskowski 11 of his in the second half. Senior Chris Wilson added eight points for the Blugolds

Bangor 75, New Lisbon 43

NEW LISBON — The Cardinals, who are ranked sixth in Division 5, won their 81st conference game in a row behind 30 points from Dustin McDonald.

Ashton Michek added 12 points for Bangor (17-3, 11-0), while Gunner Ellenburg finished with 10 points. The Cardinals outscored the Rockets 39-12 in the second half.

Hillsboro 67, Cashton 56

CASHTON — The Eagles (16-4, 9-2) had two players, but their four-game winning streak came to an end.

Bowdy Dempsey and Presley Brueggen each made two 3-pointers and finished with 18 and 14 points, respectively, but did most of their damage in separate halves. Brueggen had 12 points in the first half, while Dempsey 16 points in the second half as Cashton tried to erase a 28-26 deficit at the break.

Necedah 72, Brookwood 34

ONTARIO — Franklin Wildes had 10 points and was the lone player in double figures for the Falcons (5-14, 3-8).

Black River Falls 65, Viroqua 45

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers held the Blackhawks to just 12 points in the second half as they overcame a 33-30 halftime deficit.

Evan Anderson scored a game-high 30 points for Black River Falls (9-9, 5-4), while Evan Jacobs and Evan Voss were also in double figures with 11 points apiece.

Benny Fergot led Viroqua (6-13, 2-8) with 17 points.

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Augusta 57

AUGUSTA — The Mustangs (10-9, 8-3) snapped a four-game skid.

West Salem 99, Black River Falls 70

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem High School boys basketball team clinched at least a share of the Coulee Conference title with a 99-70 win at Black River Falls on Friday night.

The Panthers, who are ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, improved to 19-1 overall and 10-0 in league play. Onalaska Luther (18-2, 8-2) is the lone team that could tie West Salem in the Coulee, though the Panthers can claim the title outright with a win at Viroqua next Friday. West Salem beat the Blackhawks 87-37 earlier this season.

Behind 16 3-pointers and three players in double figures, the Panthers posted their highest scoring output of the season on Friday; it was also the fourth time they have scored at least 90 points, including their second game in a row.

Carson Koepnick and Brennan Kennedy each made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 and 15 points, respectively, while Jack Hehli hit three 3s and had 17 points.

CJ McConkey and Peter Lattos added nine points apiece for West Salem, which led 54-31 at the half.

The Tigers (9-10, 5-5) also had three players in double figures, led by Evan Anderson’s 27 points. Mike Antonelli had 13 points, and Colin Zillmer chipped in 11.

Tomah 66, Sparta 59

SPARTA — The Timberwolves won their fourth in a row to improve to 11-9 overall and 6-4 in the conference.

Senior Dusty Derousseau scored 24 of his game-high 33 points in the second half. He made a pair of 3-pointers and made 13 of 18 free throws. He topped 30 points for the fourth time this season and averaged 25.5 points in two wins over the Spartans (4-15, 0-9).

Derousseau has scored 75 points in his past two games after getting 42 in a win over Logan on Tuesday.

Junior Tom Hesse added 10 points for Tomah, which trailed 28-22 at the half before scoring 44 points in the second half.

Senior Tucker Smith scored 15 points to lead Sparta, and sophomore teammate Thomas Laufenberg added 13. Sparta made 10 3-pointers, and junior Layden Bender made three of them on his way to 11 points.

Onalaska Luther 82, Sparta 50

ONALASKA — The Knights (19-2), ranked seventh in Division 4 by The Associated Press, won their seventh straight game by dominating the Spartans (4-16) from beginning to end.

Luther had a 52-22 lead by halftime and was the recipient of a big game from sophomore Logan Bahr, who had 25 points and seven rebounds. Bahr made 7 of 11 shots from the floor, went 6-for-10 from the 3-point line and made all five of his free throws.

Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 13 points and Kodi Miller 12 for the Knights, who made 58.8% of their first-half shots and 13 3-pointers. Schwichtenberg added three 3s.

Tomah 87, G-E-T 50

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (12-9) won their fifth straight game and held G-E-T sophomore Cody Schmitz to roughly half his per-game scoring average.

Senior Dusty Derousseau scored a game-high 26 points for Tomah, which held Schmitz to 17. Schmitz entered the game averaging 32.6 points per game.

Derousseau has averaged 30.8 over his past four and 26.8 during Tomah’s current win streak. He made two 3-pointers and scored 16 first-half points as the Timberwolves built a 46-14 lead.

Will Meek matched Schmitz with 17 points for G-E-T (8-12), and junior Tom Hesse 21 for the Timberwolves. Hesse hit four of his five 3-pointers in the first half.

BOYS HOCKEY

Sauk Prairie 6, Tomah/Sparta 2

SAUK CITY — Tomah/Sparta tied the game early in the second period when Aiden Carney scored, but the Eagles had the game’s next three goals to take control.

Easton Armstrong added a goal and an assist for Tomah/Sparta (6-15-2), while Brennan Otten and Parker Holloway each had an assist.

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Black River Falls 4

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Tigers (15-5) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

GYMNASTICS

MVC MEET

HOLMEN — Holmen won the team championship with a score of 143.2, and Sparta’s Savannah Clark was the top individual all-around with her score of 36.275. Sparta was second (134.575) and Onalaska/Luther third (128.75).

Clark won the balance beam (9.4) and was third on the uneven bars (8.85), fourth on the floor exercise (9.175) and fifth on the vault (8.85).

The Vikings had event winners in Harley Bartels on the floor exercise (9.525) and Kamryn McNally on the vault (9.4). McNally was second all-around (36.175) and added a second-place finish on the uneven bars (8.9) and third-place performance on the floor exercise (9.375).

