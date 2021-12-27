HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cashton 62, De Soto 37

DE SOTO – The Eagles (4-2) won their third game in a row behind a game-high 19 points from Presley Brueggen, who scored 15 of those in the second half.

Senior Bowdy Dempsey added 11 for Cashton, which held the Pirates to 16 second-half points.

Sophomore Landon Pedretti had 12 points and senior Jimmy Dammon 10 for De Soto (2-4), which lost its fourth straight game after a 2-0 start.

Melrose-Mindoro 57, Brookwood 32

MELROSE – Senior Tristan McRoberts scored 34 points to lead all scorers as the Mustangs (5-4) won for the fifth time in six games.

Melrose-Mindoro led 29-18 at halftime before expanding the lead in the second half.Dominic McRoberts added seven points and Ty Zeman and Drew DeBerg six each for the Mustangs.

The Falcons (1-5) were led by sophomore Wyatt Mauerhoff’s 11.

Bangor 82 Hillsboro 40

HILLSBORO — The Bangor High School boys basketball team continued its dominance over the Scenic Bluffs Conference on Tuesday.

The Cardinals beat Hillsboro 82-40 behind a 19-point performance by junior Tanner Jones to run their conference winning streak to 72 games. Bangor’s last SBC loss was at Hillsboro on Feb. 18, 2016.

Cashton 77, Brookwood 39

ONTARIO — Presley Brueggen scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Eagles (5-2, 2-0) to their fourth straight win.

Connor Butzler made three 3-pointers and added 15 points for Cashton, which led 38-17 at the half, while Bowdy Dempsey pitched in 11 points.

Franklin Wildes had 16 points for the Falcons (1-6, 0-2), who have lost six in a row.

West Salem 69, Platteville 47

PLATTEVILLE — The Panthers remained unbeaten at 5-0 by taking care of the Hillmen.

Junior Carson Koepnick scored a team-high 20 points, and junior Peter Lattos added 15.

Junior Brennan Kennedy contributed 11 points and sophomore Tamarrein Henderson 10 for West Salem, which hosts a holiday tournament on Dec. 28-29.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

West Salem/Bangor 42, Sparta 31

SPARTA — Isaac Corbin (138 pounds), Trevor Arentz (152) and Chris Najera (195) won by pin for the victorious Catbirds.

Freshman Devin Lietzau (120) and Tye Klass (170) picked up impressive wins for the Spartans. Lietzau pinned Bradyn Glasspoole in 1 minute, 39 seconds, and Klass recorded a 15-5 major decision over Andy Johnson.

Central/Logan 48, Sparta 27

SPARTA — Central/Logan’s Grant Gerke, Dylan Ellefson and Aesop Lorenz won via pin at 145, 152 and 285 pounds, respectively.

Cole Fitzpatrick (126) and Daylin Haney (132) also earned victories for Central/Logan, which won via forfeit at 106, 120, 138 and 195.

Tye Klass (170), Brock Connelly (182) and Hayden Brueggeman (220) won via pin for the Spartans.

G-E-T/Mel.-Min. 42, Tomah 32

TOMAH — The Titans took momentum with three straight pins at 195, 220 and 285 for a 30-4 lead over the Timberwolves.

Justice Vaaler kicked things off for the Titans by pinning Brady Lehnherr in 2:59 at 195. Bradyn Lockington put them in front by pinning Ethan Burch in 1:13 at 220, and Thomas Haney finished it by pinning Carter Habeck at 3:05 in the 285-pound match.

Tanner Andersen (138), Ben Peterson (160) and Alex Wieczorek (170) also recorded pins for the Titans. Austin Gray (113), Cameron Finch (120) and Landen Bloom (126) all won by pin for the Timberwolves.

BOYS HOCKEY

MVC

Tomah/Sparta 4, Onalaska/La Crosse 3

ONALASKA — Tomah/Sparta (2-3, 1-0) scored three unanswered goals over the second and third periods to come back from a 2-1 deficit and snap a two-game slide.

Adam Thompson tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period before assisting Owen Walker early in the third to give Tomah/Sparta a 3-2 edge. Thompson added another goal about eight minutes later to extend Tomah/Sparta’s lead before Noah Gillette brought the Hilltoppers (0-3, 0-1) back within one.

But Onalaska/La Crosse was unable to find the equalizer.

Thompson finished with two goals and two assists, while Walker also had two goals.

Gillette had two goals for the Hilltoppers, while Colin Comeau had one goal and Carter Hayes had two assists.

West Salem 3, Black River Falls 2 (OT)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Noah LaFleur scored the decisive goal as the Panthers (3-3, 2-0) snapped a two-game skid.

LaFleur also gave West Salem a 2-1 lead in the second period after Lincoln Rahzen tied the game at 1-1; both of those goals came on power plays.

Wyatt Madvig and Micah Zonschke each had a goal for the Tigers (4-2, 0-1), who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Madvig also added an assist.

Black River Falls 9, Medford 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Karsten Hunter, Gabe Iverson and Matt Engebretson all scored twice for the Tigers, who led 4-0 after one period and 6-0 after two.

Hunter also had two assists for Black River Falls (5-2), which won its second straight game and has scored 21 goals in those games. Engebretson and Wyatt Madvig also had two assists apiece.

Reedsburg 4, Tomah/Sparta 0

TOMAH — Ashton Steele made 29 saves for Tomah/Sparta, which had 22 shots on goal but couldn’t put one home as it lost its second straight and dropped to 3-5.

GIRLS HOCKEY

D.C. Everest 2, Black River Falls co-op 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Lexie Hagen gave the Tigers (4-6) a 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Storm scored twice in the third period.

GYMNASTICS

MVC meet

TOMAH — Kamryn McNally won the all-around to lead Holmen to victory in Thursday’s conference meet with a combined team score of 136.625.

McNally — who won the floor (9.3), bars (8.65) and vault (9.45) — finished with a total of 36.075 points to win the all-around. She was also fourth on the beam (8.675).

The Vikings’ Maddy Melby won the beam (9) and finished third in the all-around (34.6).

Ella Hemker was second in the all-around (35.1) to lead Sparta, which was second as a team (129.125). Hemker finished second on the floor (9.1) and the bars (8.55).

Onalaska was third as a team (126.35), while Central/Logan was fourth (116.475) and Tomah was fifth (107.05).

Peppermint Twist Invite

TOMAH - The Spartans put together a team score of 135.0 and finished behind first-place Marshfield (135.95) at Tomah’s Peppermint Twist Invitational.

Junior Ella Hemker anchored the team finish by winning the all-around with a score of 36.75. She won the vault (9.4), uneven bars (8.95) and balance beam (9.25) and added a second-place performance in the floor exercise (9.15) along the way.

Teammate Lily Wiegand was fourth in the all-around (34.025) with her best event finish a second place on the vault (9.35). She was also sixth on the balance beam (8.4).

Sparta’s Savannah Clark also had some top finishes by placing fifth in both the balance beam (8.875) and uneven bars (8.35).

Arcadia’s Nora Bergerson tied for fourth in the floor exercise (8.75).

Tomah was sixth (106.55), Westby seventh (101.075) and Arcadia eighth (46.9).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Gilmanton 41

MELROSE — Lilly Radcliffe scored a game-high 31 points for the Mustangs (4-7, 2-3).

Radcliffe made three 3-pointers and had 23 points in the first half as Melrose-Mindoro took a 31-19 advantage into the break.

Ella Tracey added 13 points for the Mustangs, who have won two in a row.

West Salem 71, Tomah 49

WEST SALEM — The Panthers had four players in double figures as they improved to 9-0.

Taneea Henderson led the way with 16 points, while Ella Jordan and Megan Johnson added 13 apiece. Gen Norman had 10 points, all in the first half as West Salem built a 41-21 lead at the break.

Lauren Noth had 12 points to pace the Timberwolves, who fell to 2-7.

Sparta 59, Cashton 39

CASHTON — Nadia Laufenberg scored 25 points as the Spartans (6-4) won their third game in a row. Laufenberg, a senior, scored 15 points in the second half and made three of Sparta’s five 3-pointers.

Senior Malory Russ added 12 points for the Spartans, who have beaten Mauston, Onalaska and Cashton consecutively heading into Thursday night’s nonconference game at Rice Lake.

Braylee Hyatt scored 24 points for the Eagles (5-5).

Bangor 60, Auburndale 52

BANGOR — The Cardinals (7-0) kept their unbeaten season alive.

Bangor 66 Blair-Taylor 47

BLAIR – The Bangor High School girls basketball team picked up its biggest win of the season by taking down Blair-Taylor 66-47 in a nonconference game on Thursday.

The Cardinals prevailed in a matchup between unbeaten teams behind a 23-point performance from junior Nora Tucker. She scored 14 first-half points as Bangor (8-0) built a 38-24 lead to take to the second half.

Seniors Aliyah Langrehr and Taylor Jacobson added 11 points apiece and played key roles defensively against Blair-Taylor’s Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson, who entered the game averaging a combined 44 points per game and scored 26 on Thursday.

Langrehr matched up with Steien, who entered with an average of 28 ppg and scored 17. Thompson, who was averaging 16.1 ppg, scored nine with Jacobson the primary defender in a man-to-man approach.

The Wildcats (7-1) were held to 23 second-half points, and Steien and Thompson were held to 10 of them.

West Salem 65, Melrose-Mindoro 25

WEST SALEM – The Panthers (10-0) remained unbeaten by blowing out the Mustangs (4-8).

Freshman Megan Johnson scored a team-high 14 points for West Salem, which led 37-15 after one half.

Anna McConkey added 11 points and Taneea Henderson and Ally Gilster 10 apiece for the Panthers, who had nine players score.

