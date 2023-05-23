BASEBALL

Aquinas 4, Sparta 2

SPARTA — The Blugolds (12-0, 10-0), ranked second in Division 3, scored late to beat the Spartans for the second day in a row and clinch a tie of the conference championship.

Junior shortstop Eddie Peters broke a 2-2 tie with a solo home run in the top of the seventh.

Ryne Brueggeman was 2 for 3 for the Spartans (3-9, 1-7).

Sauk Prairie 7, Tomah 0

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (3-11) gave up two runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth and missed out on a chance at a second straight win.

Sophomore Jackson Steffel was 2 for 4, but Tomah committed seven errors. Bryant Thornton pitched four innings, struck out seven, walked three and allowed three hits and one earned run for the Timberwolves.

Fennimore 10, Bangor 3

BANGOR — The Cardinals (9-1) let a close game get away from them by allowing five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Bangor scored in the fifth and sixth innings to get within 5-3 before the Golden Eagles (12-4) pulled away. Center fielder Samuel Cropp was 2 for 4 with two stolen bases for the Cardinals, who allowed five unearned runs on four errors.

Bangor 16, Wonewoc-Center 0 (5)

BANGOR — The Cardinals (11-1, 10-0) took control with an eight-run first inning for the no-hit pitching of Eli Tucker before darkness ended the second.

Bangor sent 20 batters to the plate, and 12 of them recorded at least one hit. Samuel Cropp was 2 for 2, Caden Justinger 2 for 3, Chase Horstman 2 for 2, Dayne Langrehr 2 for 2 and Aryn Lochen 2 for 3 with three RBI.

Cropp had a triple, stole two bases, drove in two runs and scored twice. Justinger and Brock Bores drove in two runs.

Tucker struck out 13 and walked two for the pitching victory.

West Salem 6, Black River Falls 3

WEST SALEM — Four runs in the fourth inning helped the Panthers (13-2, 9-2) to a win over the Tigers (5-8, 4-6) that brought them within half-a-game of the conference lead.

Holmen 9, Tomah 2

HOLMEN — Tucker Gegenfurtner went 2 for 3 with a home run in the Vikings (7-8, 2-6) home win over the Timberwolves (3-12, 1-6).

Alex Kronfeld pitched six innings for Holmen, striking out five batters and only walking one.

Both of Tomah’s runs were brought in by Tom Hesse, who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Sparta 8, Richland Center 7

SPARTA — The Spartans (4-11) ended a four-game losing streak with a walk-off victory against the Hornets.

SOFTBALL

Onalaska Luther 4, Sparta 3

ONALASKA — The Knights (10-4) pushed their winning streak to seven games by scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Jolene Jordahl was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a triple for Luther, which has outscored its last seven opponents 52-15.

Jordahl and Allison Buege combined on the complete game. Jordahl pitched four innings with 10 strikeouts and one hit and one earned run allowed.

Madisyn Gibson was 2 for 3, and Kadynce Erickson doubled for the Spartans (0-13).

Melrose-Mindoro 4, Pepin/Alma 3

MELROSE — The Mustangs (13-1, 11-1) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to win their eighth straight game.

Melrose-Mindoro also scored twice in the fourth to answer two runs the Eagles scored in the top of the fourth. The Mustangs had five singles, and sophomore first baseman Maddie Frauenkron was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Sophomore catcher Hailey Hiles had a single and drove in two runs as the Mustangs overcame a defense that made three errors and pitching that allowed 14 hits.

Sun Prairie East Quadrangular

Sun Prairie East 7, Tomah 0

Menomonee Falls 10, Tomah 2

SUN PRAIRIE — The Timberwolves, who lead the MVC, lost twice and watched their record fall to 16-3.

Tomah 15 Logan 0

The Tomah High School softball team kept sole possession of first place in the MVC and maintained its unbeaten conference record with a five-inning victory over Logan.

The Timberwolves (16-3, 9-0) scored 14 runs in the first three innings.

Anna Wall was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI for Tomah, which lost twice at Saturday’s Sun Prairie East Invitational and got back on the winning track here. The Timberwolves had 14 hits, and Logan made six errors.

Kennedy Noth was 3 for 3 with three RBI, Mackenzie Kohn 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI and Hannah van Treese 2 for 3 with a double for Tomah.

Melrose-Mindoro 11, Independence/Gilmanton 1 (5)

MELROSE — The second-place Mustangs (15-1, 13-1) won their ninth game in a row by scoring at least twice in every inning.

Sophomore Emma Severson and sophomore Hailey Hiles each had two hits for Melrose-Mindoro, and Hiles was one of three Mustangs to score two runs.

Junior Kennedy Zeman pitched a five-inning complete game and finished with seven strikeouts and no earned runs allowed.

Onalaska 15, Sparta 1

SPARTA — The Hilltoppers (6-11, 5-5) moved back to even in conference play with a win over the Spartans (0-15, 0-9).

Bangor 10, Wonewoc-Center 9

WONEWOC — A back and forth contest was finally finished by the Cardinals (6-6, 6-5) with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Freshman Abby Langrehr struck out seven batters in a complete game for Bangor. Senior Bella Langrehr went 3 for 4 from the leadoff spot while senior Nora Tucker went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Melrose-Mindoro 7, Augusta 6

MELROSE — The Mustangs (16-1) walked off against the Beavers with sophomore Hailey Hiles recording three RBIs on 1 for 4 batting. Junior pitcher Kennedy Zeman didn’t allow a hit or walk in two innings of relief, getting credited with the win.

BOYS GOLF

MACC Fund Invitational

OCONOMOWOC. — The Holmen High School boys golf team shot a collective 316 and placed third in a field of 28 teams in the MACC Fund Invitational at The Club at Lac La Belle on Saturday.

Tomah tied for 14th place with a score of 344.

MVC Meet

SPARTA — Holmen shot a collective 299 and finished 18 shots ahead of second-place Onalaska in a meet at River Run Golf Course.

Sparta’s Brock Connelly shot a 73, and the Spartans finished third (326).

GIRLS SOCCER

Sparta 1, Prairie du Chien 1

Tessa Czajkowski scored early for the Blackhawks before the Spartans tied in the 30th minute with a goal from Aaliyah Pastick. Neither team could break through in the second half, leading to the draw at UW-La Crosse.

West Salem 2, Sparta 0

WEST SALEM — Addie Jehn had nine saves in a shutout by the Panthers (6-4-1, 4-2-1) against the visiting Spartans (7-5-1, 2-5).

Addy Ferguson scored West Salem’s first goal in the 21st minute, making it 1-0 at halftime. Elly Goodenough added an insurance goal in the 51st.

Tomah 2, Central 1

TOMAH — Kirsten Schmidt had 17 saves for the Timberwolves (4-8, 3-4) as they knocked off the RiverHawks (8-2-2, 5-1-1) in Central’s first conference loss of the season.

Gracie Betcher scored early in the second half with an assist from Aubrianna Cruz. In the 60th minute, Avery Hagen added another goal with Ryley Winrich assisting.

BOYS TENNIS

Tomah 7, Sparta 0

TOMAH — Sam Bennan and Collin Branch in doubles No. 2 won cleanly 6-0, 6-0 over Diego Ramos as the Timberwolves swept the Spartans.

Daniel Jungmeyer and Lucas Salzwedel won the only three set contest at No. 3 doubles, beating Andrew Carney and Charlie Anderson 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.

Viroqua 7, Mauston 0

MAUSTON— The Blackhawks swept the Golden Eagles on the road, giving up just two points in four singles flights. Odin Snowdeal at No. 3 singles and Ian Czap at No. 4 singles each won in two sets with a clean 6-0, 6-0.

In the No. 2 doubles match, Dylan Andersen and Carter Roels overcame a lost first set to win against Mauston’s Antonio Perez and Jesus Gomez Nava 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.