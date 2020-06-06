High school track and field: Coaches share memories

Tom Kammer just completed his 36th season as the girls track and field coach at Logan High School.
It was different than any other he’s coached for obvious reasons, but what probably resonated the most was not being able to coach in the WIAA state track and field meet Friday and Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
The Tribune asked Coulee Region coaches to share some of the best memories from the biggest meet of the year, and here is some of what they had to say. Full responses will be included with the online version of this story at lacrossetribune.com.
Some of the things that stick out to Kammer over the years were:
- Nancy Tessmer, who was his first state qualifier as a coach. She set the school record with a high jump of 5 feet, 6 inches at the sectional meet in 1988.
- The Rangers placing second to Marinette as a team in 1992 and scoring in all 10 events they qualified in the next year, which resulted in another second-place finish to Marinette.
- 1,600-meter relay championships in both 1996 and 1998. The 1996 Rangers had fierce relay battles with Middleton, winning the 1,600 and placing second in the 3,200. The Cardinals won the 3,200 and placed second in the 1,600.
- Deb Hanson’s 300 hurdle championship in 1999, which followed up her contribution to the 1,600 relay championship team in ‘98.
- Logan winning the 800 relay while running in Lane 10, and the three-year championship run it had from 2012-2014.
- Avrie Walters winning three straight 1,600 titles, and Emily Betz (2006) and Emily Worden (2007) going back-to-back in winning the long jump.
Aquinas boys and girls coach Geoff Wilhelmy:
- A sweep of Division 3 team championships in 2019 comes to mind first. The boys dominated for two days and beat second-place Wild Rose by 15 points, while the girls placed second in the 1,600 relay — the final event — and held off their top two threats by 3 and 4 seconds, respectively, to win the team title by three.
Onalaska Luther boys and girls coach Greg Schibbelhut:
- Watching (Rice Lake’s) Kenneth Bednarek set three records in one year (2018) with his Division 2 200 and 400 times faster than those in Division 1. Sometimes, we get to see some of the best performances in the nation.
Cashton boys and girls coach Jeremy Mosley:
- Cashton’s girls placing seventh as a team in Division 3 in 2011, Betsy Schreier’s performances as a triple jumper, and the school’s consistent success in the hurdles with at least one girls entrant every year since 2006.
- Cody Dahl’s hurdle championships, and the fact that the Eagles have had state entrants in 89 individual events and 12 relays over the past 19 seasons.
Onalaska boys and girls coach Darin Shepardson:
- Most nerve-racking was Clint Griffin in 2000. On his way to becoming the state champion in the pole vault, he had to make four third attempts.
- Most unlikely was Chrissy Passel in 1997. Initially, Chrissy had finished fifth in the 800-meter run that year. However, because there was a tangle up with a few runners (resulting in two of them falling), they decided to rerun the race. On the rerun, Chrissy set a personal best and won the race.
- Most dominating was the 3,200-meter relay of Rachel Lukas, Maddie Johnson, Maddie Hibshman, and Jamie Burr in 2010. They crushed the competition—running the thirdrd-fastest time in state history. Although in the results show they won by 4 seconds over (Hartland) Arrowhead, I had Jamie Burr, who was our anchor runner, coast in over the last 200 meters to save her legs for the other runs she had that day.
- Biggest reversal of roles was Austin Glynn in 2017. Austin, having one of the best throws in the nation heading into the state meet finishes second in the event. However in the shot put, an event in which he was seeded sixth, Austin sets personal best by over 3 feet and wins.
- Most difficult to watch was Jami Hill in 2009. Jami suffered a stress fracture in her foot at the end of her senior year. Doctors cleared her to run one race at the state meet and she decided to run the 3,200 relay. She anchored that relay to a state championship while running on a broken foot.
Melrose-Mindoro boys and girls coach Tory Lockington:
- I think my special moment was my first year as a head coach and our boys 800 team won state. We had to run our alternate in prelims and made the finals.
For more complete comments and additional memories from other coaches, go to lacrossetribune.com
