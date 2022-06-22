High school track: Winona Daily News names All-Area team

There were a number of shining track and field stars in the Winona area this spring, with a handful of top athletes standing out each time they hit the track.

Here is this year’s Winona Daily News All-Area Track and Field team, with one Athlete of the Year for both boys and girls decided by sports editor Andrew Tucker, with a first team and honorable mention decided by comparing the top times and distances recorded this year.

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Will Thompson, senior, G-E-T

Mandy Duellman, senior, Winona

This year a pair of seniors earned the title of WDN Athlete of the Year, with the boys’ winner coming from the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River and the girls’ representative on the Minnesota shore.

For the boys, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior Will Thompson takes home the title.

Thompson was a jack-of-all-trades for the Red Hawks this spring, winning a Coulee Conference title in all four of the events he entered: the 110-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump and triple jump.

He also qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state championship meet in two of those events, the 110 hurdles and triple jump, earning a podium placement in the hurdles by taking fifth at 15.70-seconds in rainy conditions.

On the Winona-area leaderboards, Thompson took first place in the 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump, while ranking second in the high jump.

While Thompson was good at a variety of events, the girls’ top performer was dominant in a single one.

Winona senior Mandy Duellman was the area’s only girls state champion, throwing a distance of 39-feet, 3¾-inches to win the title in the shot put at the MSHSL Class AA state championship meet.

Throughout the season, Duellman was consistently at the top of the Winona-area shot put leaderboard, outpacing impressive performances from the other athletes, including teammate sophomore Shay Berlin-Burns, who reached the podium at the state meet too.

BOYS FIRST TEAM

100-meter dash—Junior Dominic Davis – Winona – 11.41

200-meter dash—Junior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 23.58

400-meter dash—Sophomore Luke Gardner – Cotter – 50.69

800-meter run—Junior Dalton Hoel – R-P/H – 2:01.53

1,600-meter run—Senior Tyler Rislov – R-P/H – 4:32.95

3,200-meter run—Junior Wesley Pronschinske – C-FC – 9:30.40

110-meter hurdles—Senior Will Thompson – G-E-T – 15.44

300-meter hurdles—Senior Aaron Prinsen – R-P/H – 42.79

Shot put—Sophomore Garrett Bonow – L-A – 53-feet, 0.75-inches

Discus—Junior Jackson Bergan – R-P/H – 131-feet, 9-inches

High jump—Senior Tanner Mundt – L-A – 6-feet

Long jump—Senior Will Thompson – G-E-T- 20-feet, 11-inches

Triple jump—Senior Will Thompson – G-E-T – 42-feet, 5.25-inches

Pole vault—Senior Aaron Prinsen – R-P/H – 12-feet, 9-inches

OTHER TOP 5 PERFORMANCES

Tanner Mundt – Second in long jump (20-10.25), third in discus (126-9), fifth in shot put (41-2), fifth in 300 hurdles (45.68)

Brayden Draheim – Second in 400 (51.28), second in triple jump (41-6.75), fourth in 110 hurdles (17.24)

Dalton Hoel – Third in long jump (20-10), fourth in 200 (24.19), fourth in 400 (52.70)

Luke Gardner – Third in 100 (11.63), fourth in long jump (20-10), TIED fifth in high jump (5-8)

Tyler Rislov – Second in 3,200 (9:47.56), third in 800 (2:06.31)

Wesley Pronschinske – Second in 1,600 (4:37.29), fourth in 800 (2:09.37)

Will Thompson – Second in high jump (5-10)

Dominic Davis – Third in 200 (24.05)

Aaron Prinsen – Third in 110 hurdles (16.86)

Jackson Bergan – Third in shot put (44-4.5)

BOYS RELAY FIRST TEAM

4x100—Winona – 44.84—Sophomore Owen Graner, junior Aiden Kronebusch, junior Mason Langowski, senior Ben Rustad

4x200—Winona – 1:32.62—Junior Rory Briggs, sophomore Owen Graner, junior Mason Langowski, senior Ben Rustad

4x400—Cotter – 3:33.47—Eighth grader Ezra Burros, junior Izaak Burros, junior Carver Heiring, sophomore Luke Gardner

4x800—G-E-T – 8:28.71—Senior Ethan Burmeister, senior Carter Gold, Junior Sam Ruiter, Senior Lance Jumbeck

BOYS HONORABLE MENTION

Before diving into the boys’ honorable mention, the area’s only wheelchair athlete deserves a shoutout. Winona eighth grader Devin Filzen took home a state title as the lone wheelchair shot put competitor, took second place in both the 800 and 200, and took third in the 100 in a well-rounded state meet.

The remainder of the honorable mentions are athletes that finished in the Winona-area leaderboard’s top five in multiple events without taking first in any event.

Junior Wesley Wollan – Winona – Second in shot put (45-5.5), second in discus (129-3)

Junior Xavier Schultz – Winona – Second in 200 (23.98), third in 400 (52.43)

Freshman Quintin Betthauser – R-P/H – Second in 110 hurdles (16.45), third in 300 hurdles (44.93)

Junior Myles Rasmussen – Winona – Third in 1600 (4:39.29), fourth in 3200 (10:29.10)

Freshman Gregg Gile – R-P/H – Third in triple jump (41-4.5), fifth in 100 (11.75),

Sophomore Jackson Nelson – C-FC – TIED third high jump (5-8), fifth in 200 (24.42),

Sophomore Carter Repaal – G-E-T – Fourth in shot put (44-3), fourth in discus (119-8)

Senior Ethan Burmeister – G-E-T- Fifth in 800 (2:09.37), fifth in 1600 (4:47.12)

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

100-meter dash—Senior Olivia Gardner – Cotter – 12.66

200-meter dash—Senior Haili Brone – C-FC – 26.33

400-meter dash – Sophomore Kaylee Hauge – G-E-T—1:01.21

800-meter run—Junior Breilynn Halverson – C-FC – 2:23.20

1,600-meter run—Freshman Sonja Semling – Cotter – 5:21.03

3,200-meter run – Freshman Sonja Semling – Cotter – 11:29.66

110-meter hurdles—Senior Quinn Wenthe – G-E-T – 15.59

300-meter hurdles—Senior Quinn Wenthe – G-E-T – 46.10

Shot put—Senior Mandy Duellman – Winona – 39-feet, 3.75-inches

Discus—Sophomore Shay Berlin-Burns – Winona – 122-feet, 1-inch

High jump – TIE—Senior Quinn Wenthe – G-E-T, Freshman Chloe Fratzke – Winona, Junior Ava Dahlke – Winona – 5-feet

Long jump—Freshman Cecelia Dittrich – C-FC – 16-feet, 1.25-inches

Triple jump—Senior Anna Hennessy – L-A – 35-feet, 2.5-inches

Pole vault—Sophomore Lauren Honken—R-P/H – 9-feet, 4-inches

OTHER TOP 5 PERFORMANCES

Haili Brone – Second in 400 (1:02.37)

Breilynn Halverson – Second in 1,600 (5:24.77)

Shay Berlin-Burns – Second in shot put (36-0.75)

Olivia Gardner – Third in 200 (26.83)

Anna Hennessy – Third in high jump (4-11)

Quinn Wenthe – Fourth in triple jump (32-11.25)

Kaylee Hauge – Fifth in 100 (13.34)

GIRLS RELAY FIRST TEAM

4x100 – Cotter – 50.06—Eighth-grader Macy Donnenwerth, senior Olivia Gardner, sophomore Ava Killian and sophomore Abbey Gardner

4x200—Lewiston-Altura – 1:51.34—Senior Elise Sommer, senior Anna Hennessy, junior Joelle Hammann, junior Jamie Gibbs

4x400—G-E-T- 4:08.50—Senior Tauna Janssen, senior Avali Bratberg, sophomore Kaylee Hauge, senior Quinn Wenthe

4x800—Winona – 10:00.69—Eighth Grader Calla Pike, Junior Ava Pike, Sophomore Faith Quinn, Freshman Anna Gilmer

GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION

The honorable mentions are athletes that finished in the Winona-area leaderboard’s top five in multiple events without taking first in any event.

Sophomore Adrianna Rotering – G-E-T – Second in 800 (2:29.08), third in 1,600 (5:32.72), fourth in 3,200 (12:30.74)

Freshman Alexis Urbick – Winona – Second in 300 hurdles (49.04), third in 100 hurdles (17.08), TIED fifth in high jump (4-10)

Senior Jonna Gunnarson – L-A – Second in pole vault (9-2), fourth in 100 hurdles (17.86), fourth in 300 hurdles (53.66)

Eighth grader Aubryana Boldt – R-P/H – Second in 100 hurdles (16.51), fifth in 300 hurdles (53.76), fifth in triple jump (31-7.25)

Freshman Anna Gilmer – Winona – Fourth in 400 (1:03.18), fifth in 800 (2:31.52), fifth in 1,600 (5:42.76)

Freshman Adriana Brenengen – Winona – Second in 100 (12.76), second in 200 (26.46),

Junior Brielle Rasmussen – R-P/H – Third in 100 (13.22), fifth in 200 (27.46)

Sophomore Ella Arneson – C-FC – Third in 300 hurdles (51.41), fifth in 100 hurdles (18.07)

Sophomore Georgia Mundt – L-A – Fifth in discus (102-10), fifth in shot put (32-1)

