High school volleyball: La Crosse Aquinas opens with MVC win over Tomah

There were some things for the Aquinas High School volleyball team to be happy about on Tuesday, and there were some things that led to frustration.

But an easy question for the Blugolds to answer after beating Tomah 25-13, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18 in an MVC match at the Reinhart Athletic Complex was to assess the performance of sophomore Addy Foor.

That topic easily elicited the biggest smile from senior Macy Donarski when discussing the victory.

"Yeah, Addy is special," the setter said after Foor contributed 19 kills and six blocks against the Timberwolves. "She is going to make my job a lot easier."

Foor was a machine against the Timberwolves as she made her debut as an outside hitter. She played extensively for the Blugolds as a freshman but that was as a middle.

"We saw flashes from her last year but she was in the middle," Aquinas coach Nellie George said. "I think it always takes a year with me for kids to understand the expectations of how I want them to play.

"Abby had a huge learning curve last year, and we had to have a conversation probably three-quarters of the way through last season to discuss switching her to the outside because of everything she could do for us there."

That was on full display against Tomah as Foor took care of opportunity after opportunity at the net.

George said she instructed Foor to spend the summer getting ready to play outside with her club team, but that the message must not have been clear.

"She went to club and played middle because she wasn't sure if I was kidding," George said. "So she spent the whole offseason training in the middle, which means she's only had a week and a half of outside at this point.

"She's still learning footwork and so much about playing there. I'm really happy for her that she played like she did tonight."

Foor said her freshman season helped her gain the trust of teammates who were returning this fall and that the transition was made a bit easier by that. Foor had 77 kills and an attack percentage of 38.1 on a team that went 29-6 and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals.

"It's been a lot of fun to switch over," Foor said. "I think I already like it more than my old position."

The move seemed natural in a match the Timberwolves tied at one set apiece with a 25-22 win in the second set. The Blugolds jumped out to an 11-3 on the way to winning the first set and built an identical lead in the second only to lose it.

Senior Lauren Noth's 16 kills helped the Timberwolves come back and push the Blugolds an extra set. Aquinas did what it could to block her attempts at the net, but had trouble finishing those efforts.

"We were up, we were tall, but we didn't finish," George said. "We were doing everything right except that last little bit.

"I thought we had some really great blocks tonight, and I thought, as the match went on, we got a little tired with it."

Donarski had 37 assists and five aces for Aquinas, which broke away from an 8-8 tie to win the third set handily. Senior Shea Bahr served the Blugolds away from that tie with an 8-0 run that included a block by senior Sydney Emineth and kills from Foor and junior Amy Hein.

Hein and Emineth finished with eight, and senior Autumn Passehl led the way with 13 digs. Bahr added 10 digs and six kills.

Sophomore Lily Noth had 24 assists and senior Cami Herricks five aces for the Timberwolves.

"I think a lot of the things we've worked on in practiced showed on the court," Donarski said. "There's a ton of room for improvement with communication and things like that, which are simple fixes. I'm excited about this year."