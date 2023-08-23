No high school sports team walks into the first day of practice ready to win a state championship.

It’s a long process that takes growth, selflessness and developed chemistry.

The McDonell volleyball team understands this as well as anyone as in the last two years the Macks have traveled long, winding roads throughout the season before ultimately bringing home Division 4 state championships. Overall the Macks return six letterwinners from a season ago which will serve as the core while a group of new players will look to earn their chance in the lineup for 13th-year McDonell coach Kat Hanson.

“There’s been a lot of excitement being back in the gym, getting back together,” Hanson said. “We look forward to a lot of great things and a lot of improvement as we grow as a team.”

The Macks return both setters with seniors Abby Bresina (727 assists, 272 digs and 87 aces) and Emily Cooper (633 assists, 185 digs and 33 aces) as well as experience in the middle with Aubrey Dorn (315 kills, 298 digs and 69 blocks) and Anna Thaler (113 kills and 97 digs) along with right side Alayna Crawford (169 kills and 58 blocks). Dorn was an all-state, all-state tournament and all-conference selection while Bresina and Cooper were all-conference selections a season ago.

Those returners will have more on their plates this year following the graduation of an influential group that contributed plenty. Isabel Hartman will join the rotation and will help with passing while Kali Goulet and freshman Claire Ruf will join Thaler in working on the outside. Another freshman Anna Siegenthaler will join with Dorn in the middle. Morgan Wirtz, Micaela Moucha, Kassie Herr, Maddy Geissler, Kendall Hepfler and Sophie Schmidgall are also athletes with varsity experience in other sports eager to help add to the squad on the court.

“Our focus every year and our goal every year stays the same regardless of our outcome,” Hanson said, “and our goal is always to build a team and to improve and if we can do those things it puts us in position to be able to compete with the best at the end.”

The last two years the outcome for the Macks has been holding up the Division 4 state championship trophy high at the Resch Center in Green Bay. But any deep playoff push this season will need to take a different road as McDonell moves up to Division 3 and come playoff time will see the likes of Cadott, Elk Mound, Fall Creek, Eau Claire Regis and Stanley-Boyd locally with the move up. The move is due to growing enrollment for the school, not the WIAA’s competitive balance rule which begins in 2024-25.

But playing those types of teams isn’t uncommon for McDonell. The Macks schedule a challenging slate of games beginning this Friday with the two-day Menomonie Sprawl at UW-Stout. The rest of the tournament schedule includes a pair at home in the first half of September before trips to Medford, Bloomer and Altoona.

“The pressure is probably a little bit greater but pressure is a privilege.” Hanson said. “We get the opportunity to learn to play through that and deal with that and that’s a good thing. They earned that from past experience however the successes we’ve had in past seasons, while we’re proud of them, those don’t impact what we do now. Our culture is still the same, the goals are still the same and if we can be successful with that then we’ve had a successful season regardless of how we finish it.”

Last year McDonell shared the Western Cloverbelt title with Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd and will open league play at home against rival Eau Claire Regis on Sept. 12.

“I’m hopeful that we are going to develop a bond that goes much further than volleyball and that we care more about the person next to us than we do about the result of our game,” Hanson said. “Because when that proceeds the rest, everything seems to fall into place and they have the foundation for that and we’re doing the work to build that trust and that team. It’s going to be a fun journey.”

Schedule

August—25-26: at UW-Stout.

September—2: at La Crosse Aquinas; 9, Deb Roesler Memorial; 12: Eau Claire Regis; 16: Diocesan Tournament; 19: at Stanley-Boyd; 21: Bloomer; 23: at Medford; 26: at Thorp; 28: at Osseo-Fairchild; 30: at Bloomer.

October—3: Cadott; 5: at Fall Creek; 7: at Altoona; 10 or 12: Cloverbelt Crossover.