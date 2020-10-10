High school volleyball: Using back-to-back losses as motivation, La Crosse Aquinas is finding a rhythm

The losses to Onalaska and Tomah played a role in that. Both Weisbrod and Nolte said they gave the team a chance to reevaluate and increased motivation. George, meanwhile, saw it as an opportunity to squash any self-doubt.

“I don’t know that I did a good enough job with them saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got this.’ You know what I mean?” said George, whose team is 4-2. “... I think as those matches wore on, I think doubts started to creep in a little bit. Like, ‘Are we as good as we are?’ And I finally just had to say to them, ‘I need you to get on the same page with me. I know how good you are. You’ve got to get on board with me, too.’”

Of course, playing with that confidence is easier said than done, especially with a frequently changing rotation. Building chemistry — and, subsequently, confidence — takes time, of which no team in the state has had any extra because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blugolds know that lack of time isn’t an excuse, especially because it’s even across the board, but it’s clear the team is becoming more comfortable as the season wears on.