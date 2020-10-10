High school volleyball: Using back-to-back losses as motivation, La Crosse Aquinas is finding a rhythm

Nellie George has tweaked rotations and altered lineups in the past, but never like this.
“I think we’re on like our seventh rotation for the year,” the Aquinas High School volleyball coach said. “... I mean, you name it, and we’ve tried it. So we’re still kind of in that mode of trying to find what’s going to be the best that we have to offer.”
George has shuffled senior Tori Nolte and sophomore Shea Bahr on the outside. She’s asked senior Amelia Fortner, junior Lauren Kelsey and sophomore Sydney Emineth — all of whom are middle hitters — to be flexible with their positioning.
But with the regular season winding down, it appears the Blugolds are on the verge of finding that ideal rotation.
After dropping back-to-back games for the first time since 2017 — with a straight-sets loss to Onalaska and a five-set loss to Tomah — Aquinas has responded with two wins in a row, including a five-set thriller over the Hilltoppers.
The quick turnaround isn’t lost on the players, who can sense the team hitting its stride.
“I definitely feel like there’s a lot more energy here,” said junior outside hitter Jacy Weisbrod, who leads the Blugolds with 113 kills. “As we go on in the season, our bond just gets so much stronger, and I think that’s definitely what it’s been. We’re playing really together, now. We’re really jelling.”
The losses to Onalaska and Tomah played a role in that. Both Weisbrod and Nolte said they gave the team a chance to reevaluate and increased motivation. George, meanwhile, saw it as an opportunity to squash any self-doubt.
“I don’t know that I did a good enough job with them saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got this.’ You know what I mean?” said George, whose team is 4-2. “... I think as those matches wore on, I think doubts started to creep in a little bit. Like, ‘Are we as good as we are?’ And I finally just had to say to them, ‘I need you to get on the same page with me. I know how good you are. You’ve got to get on board with me, too.’”
Of course, playing with that confidence is easier said than done, especially with a frequently changing rotation. Building chemistry — and, subsequently, confidence — takes time, of which no team in the state has had any extra because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blugolds know that lack of time isn’t an excuse, especially because it’s even across the board, but it’s clear the team is becoming more comfortable as the season wears on.
George said communication has greatly improved since that loss to the Hilltoppers back on Sept. 22. Weisbrod said she’s been impressed with the team’s defense since then, and Nolte likes what the Blugolds are doing on the attack.
All three observations have merit and go hand-in-hand. When the team is communicating well, the defense can position itself properly, which then leads to a more effective attack. The cycle then begins again and can turn into the confident play George hoped to inspire her team to play.
That was on display during Thursday night’s sweep of Onalaska Luther.
Aquinas hopped out to an early lead in the first set before going on an 11-0 run en route to a 25-12 win. The Blugolds used another run in the second set — this one an 8-1 run — to turn a three-point deficit into a 17-13 advantage before taking it 25-19, and they won the third set handily, 25-14.
Aquinas kept the pressure on the Knights, limited their efficiency on the attack and countered well. The Blugolds feel that if they can get to sophomore setter Macy Donarksi, who had 37 assists against Luther, the offense can hum.
“It’s definitely nice knowing that you can put the ball wherever, and (Donarski) is going to be the second touch on it,” Weisbrod said. “You know that you’re going to get a good ball coming to you a lot of time. When she gets a good pass, it’s a perfect set.”
Weisbrod is usually the main beneficiary of that — she had 17 kills Thursday night — but Aquinas knows she can’t be the lone contributor at the net, though that was often the case early in the season.
“We’ve worked a ton with our middles and just working on spreading it out just to give us that variety, because we don’t want to be just an outside team,” said Nolte, who added eight kills Thursday. “We worked really hard in these last few weeks to spread that out.”
The Blugolds also got six kills from Bahr and four from Kelsey against the Knights, a sign that the work is paying off.
Whether all of these trends — from pinning down the rotation to the growing chemistry — continue remains to be seen, and Aquinas wraps up the regular season against two stout, and familiar, foes: Tomah and Onalaska.
“We’re definitely going to go into those knowing it’s going to be a battle,” Nolte said.
“These kids are ballers,” George added. “... At the end of the day, they want to win, and they’re going to throw themselves anywhere on the floor that they have to to try to make that happen.”
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee
