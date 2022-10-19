High school wrestling: Holmen hires DeLuca as girls coach

Carl DeLuca has enjoyed plenty of success in the world of wrestling.

The Wisconsin Rapids High School graduate competed for the state powerhouse and was a two-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier before competing at UW-Oshkosh and returning to help as an assistant coach at his alma mater.

But DeLuca is ready for a new challenge, and that brings him to Holmen, where he will become the head coach for a girls wrestling program than anticipates having 25 competitors.

DeLuca was announced as the coach Tuesday, and he will be assisted by Kelsie Speltz, who has worked with Holmen's girls for several seasons.

Holmen also recently hired Kali Knower as its new gymnastics coach.

"I expressed interest when the boys job opened in the summer," said DeLuca, who works as a physical therapist. "And I got to know (activities director) Jason (Lulloff) during that time. Jason then contacted me about the girls program, and it's a great opportunity.

"I couldn't help but want to come to Holmen with all of its wrestling success."

The Vikings had 13 competitors for the first WIAA state girls wrestling tournament last season at the La Crosse Center, and 11 of those girls were either juniors or younger. While there is a qualifying process set up for this season — there wasn't one in the debut of the tournament — and it moves from La Crosse to the Kohl Center in Madison, DeLuca is excited to work with the talent that is in place.

The coach sees his strength as working with and understanding kids, but his knowledge of the sport is evident in his success. DeLuca was a state runner-up his senior season, and he was part of three team championships with the Red Raiders.

He then won 66 matches as a 125-pounder for the Titans before starting his career as a coach. DeLuca coached a Team Wisconsin roster at National Duals in June and has been an assistant coach at Wisconsin Rapids since 2016.

Wisconsin Rapids won Division 1 team state titles 15 times from 1995-2012 and has been a state powerhouse for decades. Growing up in that environment and being part of that tradition, DeLuca will have some ideas for the Vikings.

"I don't have to build a program from zero because it's already established, and that's an advantage," he said. "One of the things Rapids was always good at was the little things, and that's what I want to emphasize.

"I want to get to know the kids and parents, keep practices hard but fun at the same time. There are also things like having a nice banquet and having nice shirts and that kind of thing. It isn't all wrestling, it's the other things around it, too."

Speltz, who wrestled on the boys team in high school and has helped Lulloff out with the girls for several years, will also be an advantage for DeLuca as he shapes the program.

The coach said the team has five invitationals scheduled for the upcoming season, and those will lead into a regional as girls face the challenge of qualifying for their state brackets for the first time.

Depending on how weights shake out, the Vikings could wrestle dual meets, but finding another program able to do the same would be difficult.

Knower takes over a program with which is is very familiar after competing for and helping it win Division 1 team state championships in 2005 and 2006.

She competed at UW-Eau Claire, has been coaching at Performance Elite Gymnastics and was an assistant for the Vikings, who have won the past five MVC team championships.

Holmen placed fifth at last year's Division 1 state meet, and that team received contribution from sophomore Maya Amundson and freshman Katie Lange.