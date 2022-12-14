 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school wrestling:

  • 0

A successful football program can create problems for a wrestling team that has high expectations.

Aquinas High School wrestling coach Deke Stanek gladly accepts those challenges after watching the Blugolds win their second straight WIAA Division 5 state title at Camp Randall Stadium last month.

"This year has been a little easier because we went through it last year," Stanek said after Aquinas handed West Salem/Bangor a 64-12 dual loss at the Reinhart Athletic Complex. "We didn't schedule anything the first week we could for competition."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News