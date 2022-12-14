Aquinas High School wrestling coach Deke Stanek gladly accepts those challenges after watching the Blugolds win their second straight WIAA Division 5 state title at Camp Randall Stadium last month.

"This year has been a little easier because we went through it last year," Stanek said after Aquinas handed West Salem/Bangor a 64-12 dual loss at the Reinhart Athletic Complex. "We didn't schedule anything the first week we could for competition."