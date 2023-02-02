Every step of the process for a new program of any kind is exciting, but some are more important or significant.

The Holmen High School girls wrestling team will have one of those exciting moments Friday night when they host Eau Claire North in a dual meet at the Bernie L. Ferry Fiedlhouse.

"This is my first year here, but I guess the girls have been saying for a few years that they want their own dual meet," Holmen coach Carl DeLuca said. "That was one of my goals when I got here because we had numbers.

"Let's find another team with numbers and make it happen. It's great that it is."

The Vikings wrestled their first dual meets as a program in January, but they had to travel to Elkader, Iowa, to compete. This will be the first high school girls wrestling dual in the Coulee Region.

DeLuca said Holmen has completed alongside North in several invitationals. That familiarity and the proximity between the schools made it a natural fit as long as a date could be found.