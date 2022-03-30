 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hillsboro man injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 131

  • 0
Single-vehicle crash

Chad L. Clark, 40, of Hillsboro was treated and transported by Ontario EMS to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries, Tuesday, March 29, following a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Hwy. 131 and County Road F in the town of Whitestown.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A Hillsboro man was injured in a single-vehicle crash, Tuesday, March 29, at the intersection of State Hwy. 131 and County Road F in the town of Whitestown.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 10:07 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the crash.

Chad L. Clark, 40, was driving westbound on County Road F in a 2001 Chrysler minivan. Clark reports the brakes failed on the vehicle as he approached the intersection. Clark proceeded through the intersection, crossing State Hwy. 131 and entered the southbound ditch, striking the embankment.

Clark was wearing his seat belt and was complaining of injuries. He was treated and transported by Ontario EMS to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Ambulance Service, Ontario Fire Department and Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police assisted on the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News