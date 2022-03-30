Hillsboro man injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 131

A Hillsboro man was injured in a single-vehicle crash, Tuesday, March 29, at the intersection of State Hwy. 131 and County Road F in the town of Whitestown.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 10:07 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the crash.

Chad L. Clark, 40, was driving westbound on County Road F in a 2001 Chrysler minivan. Clark reports the brakes failed on the vehicle as he approached the intersection. Clark proceeded through the intersection, crossing State Hwy. 131 and entered the southbound ditch, striking the embankment.

Clark was wearing his seat belt and was complaining of injuries. He was treated and transported by Ontario EMS to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Ambulance Service, Ontario Fire Department and Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police assisted on the scene.

