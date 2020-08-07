Historic start for Lynx's Carleton came with biggest fans watching

As she promised postgame, the first person she called afterward was her mom.

“She FaceTimed me walking to the bus,” Carrie Carleton said. “She was like, ‘What the heck what that?’ It was awesome. Just awesome.”

A big fan club

It wasn’t just her family — grandma watched the game back in Chatham on Wednesday, too — and her former college coaches who were celebrating. This is a true feel-good story.

A star for the Cyclones, the 6-foot-1 Carleton was taken by Connecticut in the second round (21st overall) in the 2019 draft. She made the team and saw limited action in four games before, in early July, injuries forced the Sun to change its roster and Carleton was waived.

Reeve had liked Carleton in college. She liked what she saw watching the stretch forward playing for Team Canada in international competition. Later last summer, the Lynx signed her to a seven-day contract. Just before September, they signed her for the rest of the season. Reeve could see the basketball IQ, the skills. After the season ended Reeve gave Carleton a message.